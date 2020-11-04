Voter turnout in the Black Hills for the 2020 election

INITIATED MEASURE 26

South Dakota voters passed IM26 with 69% of the vote as of Wednesday morning with 89% of statewide precincts reporting. As it’s written, IM26 will legalize medical use of marijuana for qualifying patients, including minors. Constitutional Amendment A would also legalize medical marijuana.

40,732 voters in Pennington County voted for Measure 26 out of its 56,545 total votes. There were 3,464 votes for it in Custer County out of 5,433 votes, 9,712 in Lawrence out of 13,789, 8,952 in Meade out of its 13,523 votes, and 2,884 for it in Butte out of 4,755 votes.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT B

Among South Dakota voters, 59% supported Constitutional Amendment B as of Wednesday afternoon with 89% of statewide precincts reporting. Amendment B authorizes the Legislature to enact a law allowing sports wagering in Deadwood. Under federal law, the amendment also extends to casinos on reservations.

Pennington, Meade, Lawrence, Custer and Butte counties voted in favor of the amendment. 33,966 Pennington County residents voted for it with 21,609 against. Custer residents approved with 2,893 votes for and 2,476 against, Lawrence had 8,484 for and 5,139 votes against, Meade had 8,082 for and 5,280 against and Butte had 2,584 for and 2,138 against.

