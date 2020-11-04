Voter turnout in the Black Hills for the 2020 election

About 66% of South Dakota's registered voters cast their ballots Tuesday in the general election, although Minnehaha County was still reporting precincts as of Wednesday afternoon.
South Dakotans cast 385,970 ballots out of its 578,655 voters. About 69.62% South Dakotans turned out to vote in the 2016 general election with 378,995 people casting a ballot. There were 102,390 absentee ballots recorded and 378 rejected.
Pennington County residents cast 58,047 ballots out of the 80,853 registered voters. There were 48,665 ballots cast in the 2016 general election out of 71,371 registered voters in Pennington County.
57,513 county residents voted in the presidential race with 35,061 for President Donald Trump, 20,603 for former Vice President Joe Biden and 1,849 for Jo Jorgensen.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds received 37,694 of the votes over Dan Ahlers' 19,184 votes for a total of 56,878 votes. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson received 41,982 votes over Randy Luallin's 11,679 votes.
There were 13,789 ballots cast in Meade County out of 18,572 registered voters compared to 11,621 in 2016.
Voters cast 9,875 ballots for Trump, 3,283 votes for Biden and 510 for Jorgensen out of 13,668 total votes.
10,355 ballots were cast in favor of Rounds and 3,176 for Ahlers for a total of 13,531 votes in the race. Johnson received 10,983 votes and Luallin received 2,178 for a total of 13,161.
About 77% of registered voters in Lawrence County voted in the election, which is 14,024 out of 18,210 people. There were 11,842 votes cast in the 2016 election.
There were 8,753 votes for Trump, 4,536 for Biden and 538 for Jorgensen, a total of 13,827 votes in the presidential race.
Rounds received 9,385 votes and Ahlers received 4,358 for a total of 13,743 votes. 10,481 Lawrence County residents voted for Johnson while 2,521 voted for Luallin, a total of 13,002 votes.
There were 5,541 ballots cast in Custer County out of 6,985 registered voters. 4,721 people voted in 2016.
About 70% voted for Trump with 3,851 votes, 1,522 votes cast for Biden and 120 for Jorgensen.
About 73% voted for Rounds with 3,972 votes. Ahlers received 1,483 to make 5,455 total. Johnson received 4,335 in his race and Luallin received 902 votes.
Support Local Journalism
Butte County had 4,842 ballots cast out of 6,417 registered voters compared to 4,351 ballots cast in 2016.
There were 3,723 votes for Trump, 939 for Biden and 132 for Jorgensen.
County residents overwhelmingly voted in Rounds and Johnson with 80% and 86% of the vote, respectively. Rounds received 3,802 votes and Johnson received 3,971 votes.
Ahlers received 961 votes and Luallin received 671.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT A
Constitutional Amendment A will legalize, regulate and tax marijuana and require the Legislature to pass laws regarding hemp, and create laws ensuring access to marijuana for medical use.
Approximately 53% of South Dakota voters supported the amendment as of Wednesday morning with 89% of statewide precincts reporting. Per state law, all three ballot measures won’t take effect until July 1, 2021.
It’s up to the state Legislature to make laws regarding both recreational and medical marijuana by July 1. The Department of Revenue will also play a role in legalization, as they have until April 2022 to create licensing rules.
Pennington County voters approved the amendment with 32,991 for and 23,367 opposed. Custer had 2,617 for and 2,793 opposed, Lawrence had 7,934 for and 5,813 opposed, 6,999 for it in Meade and 6,525 opposed, and Butte voted no with 2,520 against and 2,217 for.
INITIATED MEASURE 26
South Dakota voters passed IM26 with 69% of the vote as of Wednesday morning with 89% of statewide precincts reporting. As it’s written, IM26 will legalize medical use of marijuana for qualifying patients, including minors. Constitutional Amendment A would also legalize medical marijuana.
40,732 voters in Pennington County voted for Measure 26 out of its 56,545 total votes. There were 3,464 votes for it in Custer County out of 5,433 votes, 9,712 in Lawrence out of 13,789, 8,952 in Meade out of its 13,523 votes, and 2,884 for it in Butte out of 4,755 votes.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT B
Among South Dakota voters, 59% supported Constitutional Amendment B as of Wednesday afternoon with 89% of statewide precincts reporting. Amendment B authorizes the Legislature to enact a law allowing sports wagering in Deadwood. Under federal law, the amendment also extends to casinos on reservations.
Pennington, Meade, Lawrence, Custer and Butte counties voted in favor of the amendment. 33,966 Pennington County residents voted for it with 21,609 against. Custer residents approved with 2,893 votes for and 2,476 against, Lawrence had 8,484 for and 5,139 votes against, Meade had 8,082 for and 5,280 against and Butte had 2,584 for and 2,138 against.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!