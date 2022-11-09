Voters reject legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota

South Dakota voters rejected an initiated measure Tuesday that would have legalized recreational use of marijuana.

With all but one precinct reporting complete results Wednesday morning, Initiated Measure 27 failed with 53% of voters saying no to the ballot question. The six-section measure would have allowed marijuana possession, use and distribution for those 21 years and older, although people could only possess up to one ounce of the drug.

Rapid City-based Protecting South Dakota Kids, a grassroots group that opposed IM 27, celebrated Tuesday's defeat of the measure. In a statement Wednesday morning, PSDK Chairman Jim Kinyon said South Dakotans came together as a state to say no to recreational marijuana.

"We know how destructive marijuana is to the residents in states that have already legalized the drug. And we presented a well-researched, fact-based informational outreach to many communities across the state as we could physically get to the last three months," he said. "A core group of volunteers put together a strategy, rolled up our sleeves and we went to work holding town halls, fundraisers, interviews, forums and debates.

"We honored every request we received because we knew if we gave people the facts, they would vote no on IM 27."

Other opponents hoped that the proposal's defeat sent a message, state Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford told the Associated Press.

"I like to think that this country is going to turn around and South Dakota set a good example," she said to the AP.

South Dakotans voted to legalize marijuana possession in 2020, but that law was struck down by the state Supreme Court in part because the proposal was coupled with medical marijuana and hemp. This year, the question stood by itself as it went before voters.

In Pennington County, several law enforcement officials also banded together to take a stand against IM 27.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom, Pennington County Sheriff-elect Brian Mueller, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, Meade County Sheriff-elect Pat West, Box Elder Asst. Police Chief Chris Misselt and Rapid City Asst. Police Chief Scott Sitts held a panel meeting on Oct. 26 to show a united front against legalizing recreational marijuana.

Kinyon said more than 400 volunteers and donors supported Protecting South Dakota Kids across the state. He said the organization's work was a "David versus Goliath" moment against a well-funded group of lobbyists trying to legalize marijuana.

Voters in neighboring North Dakota also defeated recreational marijuana, joining Arkansas in saying no. Maryland and Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana.

The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana's recreational use.