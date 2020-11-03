Weifenbach elected to city council; Lasseter wins county commission seat

Ron Weifenbach was elected Tuesday night to the Rapid City Council and Travis Lasseter won a seat representing District 4 on the Pennington County Commission.
There were 4,625 votes cast in the Ward 1 special election. Weifenbach received 2,544 and opponent Tessa LaHaie 2,081.
The voting results are unofficial until a canvass next Tuesday and the city council approves it at a special meeting.
"I had a lot of people that helped me with my election," Weifenbach said. "We won and I'm ready to hit the ground running."
He said he plans on bringing the city council back to its basics with streets, sewer, water and other infrastructure needs.
Weifenbach, 58, will finish the 20-month term left by Lisa Modrick, who was removed from office by an 8-2 vote of the city council in March.
Weifenbach is a former Ward 1 council member who served from 2007 to 2011. He lost the mayoral race in 2011 to Steve Allender. He defeated LaHaie, 39, the facility director for Community Alternatives of the Black Hills.
Lasseter, who will replace Commissioner Mark DiSanto, received about 67% of the vote by 11 p.m. District 4 includes much of eastern Pennington County and part of Rapid Valley. He would be sworn in the first meeting in January.
"First and foremost, I am thankful for the opportunity that has allowed me to potentially win and serve Pennington County," he said.
He said the first thing he would look at as a commissioner is helping the county rebound from COVID-19, particularly helping get businesses back on their feet. He said he would also focus on bringing new businesses to the county.
His opponent, Karen McGregor, said she didn't expect much change throughout the evening receiving about 33% of the vote. She said she lost by the same percentage most Democrats lose by in Pennington County.
"I'm not surprised," she said. "I think I went into this knowing my chances were fairly slim, but I hate to see someone run unopposed."
McGregor has lived in Pennington County for most of her life and spent 15 years working in the county auditor's office, a portion of which she served as deputy auditor.
Pennington County Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix ran unopposed for his seat and will continue in a second three-year term.
County Treasurer Janet Sayler and State's Attorney Mark Vargo were also unopposed in the election.
