Weifenbach elected to city council; Lasseter wins county commission seat

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lasseter, who will replace Commissioner Mark DiSanto, received about 67% of the vote by 11 p.m. District 4 includes much of eastern Pennington County and part of Rapid Valley. He would be sworn in the first meeting in January.

"First and foremost, I am thankful for the opportunity that has allowed me to potentially win and serve Pennington County," he said.

He said the first thing he would look at as a commissioner is helping the county rebound from COVID-19, particularly helping get businesses back on their feet. He said he would also focus on bringing new businesses to the county.

His opponent, Karen McGregor, said she didn't expect much change throughout the evening receiving about 33% of the vote. She said she lost by the same percentage most Democrats lose by in Pennington County.

"I'm not surprised," she said. "I think I went into this knowing my chances were fairly slim, but I hate to see someone run unopposed."

McGregor has lived in Pennington County for most of her life and spent 15 years working in the county auditor's office, a portion of which she served as deputy auditor.