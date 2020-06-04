Wright files request for recount in Ward 3 City Council election

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker confirmed that Wright filed a written request for recount with the city's finance office Thursday. However, since Wright filed the request prior to the June 9 canvas, the city is seeking guidance from the state to see if it will need to be refiled within a five-day window after the canvas.

Shoemaker said once the official canvass is completed June 9, a three-person recount board will be convened.

"The board will consist of one person appointed by Mr. Wright, one person appointed by Mr. Salamun and one independent person appointed by the city," Shoemaker said. "Although a date for the recount board to convene has not yet been established, it must be done within 10 days after the official canvas."

Shoemaker said he expects the recount of 3,873 ballots to take a full day or more to complete.

"As part of the recount, all ballots will be physically inspected making sure that they are properly stamped and that there are no questions, and then all ballots will be run through the optical scanner," Shoemaker said.