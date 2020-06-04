Wright files request for recount in Ward 3 City Council election

After a close three-person race for Rapid City Council's Ward 3 seat, candidate Jerry Wright said he filed paperwork Thursday morning with the city's finance office seeking a recount.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's election show Wright lost by less than 2 percentage points to Jason Salamun. Both Wright and Salamun challenged Ward 3 incumbent Chad Lewis, who finished third.
The Rapid City Council will meet in special session at noon June 9 to canvass the results. Unofficial results reported by the Secretary of State's office show Salamun received 1,355 votes (34.99%), Wright 1,294 (33.41%) and Lewis 1,224 votes (31.6%).
South Dakota law states if a municipal candidate is defeated by less than a 2% margin, the candidate who lost may file the written request for a recount within five days after the official canvass. Wright trailed Salamun by 1.58%.
Wright said that he feels the election results deserve a recount.
"I'm not really questioning the bottom line. I just think it is so close, they should do it to be clear," he said. "I spoke with several people and they encouraged me to file for the recount just to double check.
"Maybe something got missed. I doubt it, but it's not a trouble-making question on my part at all. It's just a question of follow through," Wright said.
City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker confirmed that Wright filed a written request for recount with the city's finance office Thursday. However, since Wright filed the request prior to the June 9 canvas, the city is seeking guidance from the state to see if it will need to be refiled within a five-day window after the canvas.
Shoemaker said once the official canvass is completed June 9, a three-person recount board will be convened.
"The board will consist of one person appointed by Mr. Wright, one person appointed by Mr. Salamun and one independent person appointed by the city," Shoemaker said. "Although a date for the recount board to convene has not yet been established, it must be done within 10 days after the official canvas."
Shoemaker said he expects the recount of 3,873 ballots to take a full day or more to complete.
"As part of the recount, all ballots will be physically inspected making sure that they are properly stamped and that there are no questions, and then all ballots will be run through the optical scanner," Shoemaker said.
In the race for the state House of Representatives District 30, another recount is possible. Tim Goodwin won one seat outrightwith 45% of the vote. The second seat is a toss-up between Trish Ladner and Florence Thompson. Kwinn Neff came in fourth place.
Unofficial results show Ladner received 1,438 votes (18.87%), Thompson received 1,375 (18.05%) and Neff received (17.82%).
If a recount is requested in state legislative races, state law requires the losing candidate to file petitions with the County Auditor's office in each of the counties covered by the district. District 30 encompasses portions of Pennington, Custer and Fall River counties.
