Elevate makes virtual training sessions available to local businesses

• How to protect your personal devices

Matthew Klinger, Owner, TelNetPC

Monday, April 6 - 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Succession Planning: Preparing Future Leadership

Are you tasked with ensuring that all key talent have an upward path in your organization but you’re scratching your head about how to get there? You have folks that are ready for opportunities now, but you don’t have spots open for them? Meg will walk you through to the necessary steps in creating a succession strategy to prepare you and your team for leadership changes.

Meg Manke, Rose Group Intl.

Tuesday, April 7 - 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

GOED Disaster Relief Sub Fund - Senate Bill 192

The state of South Dakota has created a small business economic disaster relief sub fund, intended to provide support to South Dakota small businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Matthew Brunner, Governor's Office of Economic Development

Tuesday, April 7 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Project Management Basics