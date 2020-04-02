Elevate makes virtual training sessions available to local businesses

In response to COVID-19, Elevate Rapid City has put together a series of free online webinars. These are free and open to the public as a way to support the Rapid City business community during a diffcult time. For other business resources and to register click here.
Financial Aid for Small Businesses
Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance for Small Businesses
Pam Selberg, Senior Area Manager, U.S. Small Business Administration
Thursday, April 2 - Register
3:00-3:30 p.m.
Content Creation: Standing Out As Everyone Goes Digital
As everyone starts to utilize social media, the use of creative, fun relatable, high quality material becomes important to stand out against the competition.
Ashley Smith, Social Jargn
Friday, April 3 - Register
9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
Marketing Panel
Communication professionals at Evergreen Media will be available to answer any questions you have about marketing, working remotely, post-crisis strategies,
and more.
Evergreen Media
Friday, April 3 - Register
1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Balancing Accountability & Empathy During a Crisis
• Leading effectively through a crisis.
• Managing frustration mindset.
• G.S.D. Triangle
• The words you use.
Meg Manke, Rose Group Intl.
Friday, April 3 - Register
3:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Work at Home, Workout at Home, Eat at Home - Oh My!
MH-SPI Powered by EXOS will discuss working from home strategies. At home movement for you and your kids to keep your days productive and energy filled. Our team will also discuss nutrition strategies that focus on boosting your immune system, and general wellness tips.
Samantha Linhart, CPT, XPS and Morgan Foster, CSCS, XPS, PN-1
Monday, April 6 - 9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
Cybersecurity: Tips for Working from Home
• Brief overview of the Internet and “internet of things”
• Types of cyber-crimes and cyber-threats
• COVID-19 Scams going around
• How to protect your business
• How to protect your personal devices
Matthew Klinger, Owner, TelNetPC
Monday, April 6 - 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
Succession Planning: Preparing Future Leadership
Are you tasked with ensuring that all key talent have an upward path in your organization but you’re scratching your head about how to get there? You have folks that are ready for opportunities now, but you don’t have spots open for them? Meg will walk you through to the necessary steps in creating a succession strategy to prepare you and your team for leadership changes.
Meg Manke, Rose Group Intl.
Tuesday, April 7 - 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
GOED Disaster Relief Sub Fund - Senate Bill 192
The state of South Dakota has created a small business economic disaster relief sub fund, intended to provide support to South Dakota small businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Matthew Brunner, Governor's Office of Economic Development
Tuesday, April 7 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Project Management Basics
Are you intimidated by project management? Don’t be. Dr. Rachel MK Headley is a certified Project Management Professional who has years of experience helping people make big ideas into big plans and big successes. Join us for this free webinar to learn how to take what you know and make decisions that will help you get things done faster, make more money, decrease your stress, and have better teams.
Dr. Rachel MK Headley, Rose Group Intl.
Wednesday, April 8 - 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Peaceful and Productive (Sort Of)
Working from home and homeschooling? How to use research-based tips to design your day, redefine success, increase connection with your kiddos, while giving yourself some much needed grace in this "new normal."
Tracy Palacek, NCC, LPC, QMHP
Wednesday, April 8 - 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Maximize Your Local Search Performance Using This Free Tool
An in-depth look at how your Google My Business listing and the tools it contains can help you perform better on local search and engage with customers when they are searching for businesses like you.
Jason Silver, Dot Marketing
Thursday, April 9 - 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
Adaptation: The Housing Market Now and Looking Ahead
COVID-19 has affected our daily lives - and the housing market is not immune. Tune in to visit with a local REALTOR and lender to learn how COVID-19 has affected the local housing market, interest rates, and buying and selling during this unprecedented time.
Cheyenne McGriff, REMAX Results and Trevor Madsen, Unify Home Lending
Thursday, April 9 - 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
