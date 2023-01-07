Elevate Rapid City releases results of year-long housing study

The constant discussion about housing in Rapid City — both the cost and availability — is nothing new.

From posts in Facebook groups to conversations overheard in coffee shops, it's a problem everyone is aware of. Elevate Rapid City spent the last year quantifying those anecdotal reports into a comprehensive housing study, a summary of which was presented at its first critical issues luncheon of 2023.

Elevate's Housing and Community Development Manager, Laura Jones, broke the group's findings down for dozens of local community and business leaders on Thursday. The study combines and reviews data from community surveys, the U.S. Census Bureau, City of Rapid City, Black Hills Association of Realtors, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

If Rapid City seems busier, that's because it is. The study confirmed a 15% increase in population from 2010 to 2020, but forecasts nearly 20% growth by 2030. The increases were linked to a number of factors from the COVID-19 pandemic to the incoming B-21 Raider bomber mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base. It also showed an increase in household size — 2.20 persons per household — indicative of a tightening housing market forcing more multi-generational households.

Rapid City's growth has been most significant in the 65-84 age range, a stunning 59% over the last decade. Influx in that age range brings unique requirements to Rapid's housing market, including the need for disability-friendly accommodations, as well as nursing home and assisted living options. The study predicts the need for 362 additional nursing beds and 167 assisted living beds.

"It's kind of thinking about how to move different generations within the market so that everybody is accommodated appropriately," Jones said. "Building universal design is a great way to kind of address that, where people can age in their homes and then it's still a desirable place for younger generations to live once they age out."

The housing crunch is best quantified by two factors — affordability and availability.

In 2021, the median income in Rapid City was $58,072. Using the 30% metric for affordable housing means housing and utilities should run $1,452 per month. Elevate's study — and general discussion — shows that the tight market has pushed rents alone over $1,500 in many cases.

Vacancy rates should be in the 5-7% range to be considered "healthy," but the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey puts Rapid City in the 1-2% range. Elevate concludes that part of the vacancy rate is due to short-term vacation rentals — like Airbnb's — which have increased significantly in the past few years.

"You need that vacancy rate in order to allow people to move," Jones said. "A lot of these [short-term vacation rentals] are going to be single family homes that are generally considered starter homes — generally what would have been affordable to a lot of people looking to buy their first-time home."

All the data analyzed, the housing demand is significant — 9,191 new units through 2030. Jones clarified that the area isn't short that many units — only about 780 short, she said — but that number is what we need to meet a 6% target vacancy and account for population growth through 2030.

Elevate presented several strategies to address the housing issue, including changes to the city's comprehensive plan to provide more flexibility and mixed-use areas. Waiving certain fees, reviewing regulations that might impede development, and using tax increment finance districts could be possible avenues towards incentivizing additional housing projects.