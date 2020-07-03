Eli Oxner hits walk-off double to lift Post 22 past Premier in 8

Torve said the Hardhats did one thing right, and that was win the game.

"Other than that, we played atrocious. We had no energy, we made baserunning mistakes, the pitching was bad, we took way too many fastballs," he said. "The list of negative things goes on and on. But, at the end of the eighth inning, we won. There is something to be said for that.""

Oxner, who has spent most of his time this summer with the junior varsity Expos, came in during the fifth inning as a defensive replacement. He had just three at bats and one hit on the varsity level going into the game.

Friday, he reached base all three times with two hits and a walk.

"I was with the Expos and I got pulled up, and I just had to show out when I got the opportunity," he said.

Premier West, which fell to Missoula, Mont., 9-0 on Wednesday, looked good early as Post 22 starter Troy Wilhelm struggled, scoring two runs on three hits in the first inning.

With one out, the Cardinals got on the board when Connor Hardman walked and moved to second on a single by Hayes Eden, scoring on a single by Elias Fiddler. A hit-by-pitch to Jacob Frazzini, followed by a RBI bloop single by Aaron Brake made it 2-0.