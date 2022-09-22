Elizabeth Kieffer picks up 100th victory as Lady Comets top Cavs for 8th straight win

After presenting ceremonial volleyballs to seniors Kylie Kallio and Olivia Kieffer pregame in recognition of their recent milestones on the court, Elizabeth Kieffer didn’t expect to receive one herself postgame.

Following the Rapid City Christian volleyball team’s straight-set win over rival St. Thomas More on Thursday at Hart Ranch, Elizabeth Kieffer was given the game ball for recording her 100th career victory as head coach of the Lady Comets.

“I didn’t know that was happening, but I was just thinking how blessed I am and how I love these girls,” she said. “They’re amazing. It’s a wonderful team.”

Over the past four years, Elizabeth Kieffer has tallied a winning percentage over 78% and brought Rapid City Christian to the Class A State Tournament back in 2020, all while having her daughter Olivia Kieffer, the reigning Best of the West Volleyball Player of the Year, on her squad throughout her tenure.

“I’m really thankful for all the time that she sacrifices for the team,” Olivia Kieffer said. “It’s been really special having her as my coach.”

Olivia Kieffer recorded a match-high 15 kills in the victory, adding 10 digs, while Ana Egge tallied 11 kills, five blocks and 13 digs. Kallio notched 29 assists, and Kendall Glassbrenner earned four blocks.

The Lady Comets (16-3) are 9-0 against the Cavaliers (10-7) dating back to Elizabeth Kieffer’s inaugural season, having won the last 21 sets against their rivals. With Thursday’s 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 victory, they extended their winning streak to eight matches and 22 consecutive sets.

“I think it’s been just staying focused, having fun and just being super intentional,” Olivia Kieffer said of the hot streak. “Just knowing that every point’s big and just enjoying every moment we get on the court with each other.”

Reese Ross led STM with nine kills, 20 digs and a pair of aces, while Megan Lee added five kills. Makenna Jacobson and Scarlet Grimshaw collected 11 and 18 digs, respectively.

Rapid City Christian used a pair of 4-0 runs in the opening set to build a 14-7 advantage, during which Egge had a pair of successful combined blocks. The Lady Comets then strung together seven straight points on a 10-2 run to close out the first set, finished off by a kill from Olivia Kieffer for set point, then an ace from the USD basketball commit.

Errors, primarily at the service line, plagued Rapid City Christian early in the second set as STM pulled ahead 6-2 early. Out of a timeout, a kill from Olivia Kieffer sparked a comeback, however, as the Lady Comets answered with six straight points to move out in front. Back-and-forth play ensued, but it was Christian that grabbed the majority of the next points, seizing 14 of 23 to slowly increase its margin.

The Cavaliers narrowed the gap with four in row, aided by two kills from Ross, but back-to-back kills by Olivia Kieffer and Glassbrenner brought up set point for the Lady Comets, and Egge converted with an ace for a two-sets-to-none advantage.

“When we called a timeout I just had them take some deep breaths and told them to remember their training and go back to work,” Elizabeth Kieffer said.

Rapid City Christian carried its momentum into the third set by taking the first five points, extending its run to 8-0, but St. Thomas More responded and won 10 of the next 15, including four straight, to level things at 10-10. Olivia Kieffer racked up four kills and Egge added two as the Lady Comets began to pull away on an 11-5 stretch to get within four points of the match.

The Cavaliers battled back with three straight points and took five of the next six to put pressure on their Black Hills Conference foe, and they even staved off a match point, but Egge’s final kill of the evening ended the match, lengthened her squad’s winning streak and put the finishing touches on Elizabeth Kieffer’s milestone.

“I think it’s always good to go through those ups and downs, even though you don’t like it at the moment,” Elizabeth Kieffer said. “I thought STM did a great job, they played great defense and have some amazing hitters.”

Rapid City Christian looks to stay hot this weekend at the Sanford Pentagon High School Volleyball Invitational in Sioux Falls, while St. Thomas More travels to Spearfish (5-14) on Tuesday.