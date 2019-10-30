Two bull elk have been found shot near a road in Custer County. Authorities are searching for the poachers who shot them.
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks officials are seeking information regarding the poaching that happened between Oct. 26 and Oct. 28, 2019.
The two bulls were shot five miles north of Hwy 16 on Boles Canyon Rd in Custer County. It appears both elk were shot from the road.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 1-888-0VERBAG or submit an online report at: https://cutt.ly/2evF5aT.
A caller that provides information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward.
