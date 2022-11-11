Elk Point-Jefferson snaps Winner’s winning streak, claims first-ever state title

VERMILLION — Down seven with 55 seconds to play, Winner faced a fourth-and-8 from the Elk Point-Jefferson 16-yard line.

Both teams called timeout ahead of the game’s defining moment.

Warriors QB Blake Volmer then dropped back to pass and hurled a throw toward Riley Orel, but Jakob Scarmon dove in front of the receiver to nab an interception at the EPJ 12. It was Winner's only turnover of the night.

Winner entered the Class 11B State Championship game with a 34-game winning streak and back-to-back state titles, but Elk Point-Jefferson made history with a 21-14 victory to claim its first state title.

“For us to have a chance, we had to be able to hold onto the ball and keep their offense off the field,” Olson said. “Instead, it felt like their offense was on the field the whole time and we could never consistently stay on it.”

EPJ (12-0) finished with 303 yards of total offense, 253 rushing yards and controlled the flow of the game.

Winner (11-1) racked up 267 yards of total offense and ran for 201 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. The Warriors struggled to stay ahead of the sticks, however, and converted on 6 of 15 third downs.

“Like everybody else who'd like to be in front of the sticks,” Olson said. “We're probably a little more challenged than some teams just because we don't throw the ball a whole lot or spread the field much.”

The Warriors had opportunities to take control of the game. Winner took three trips to the red zone and ended those drives with a turnover on downs, a missed field goal and an interception.

One of those opportunities came in the first quarter when Evan Bartels blocked an EPJ punt and gave Winner the ball at the opposing 23 with 2:14 left in the frame. The Warriors gained 8 yards on the ensuing series and turned the ball over on downs.

“Not converting on that block tonight in the first half was a huge deal,” Olson said. “We should have been up 8-0 right away…but we couldn't get anything out of it.”

Despite the outcome, Olson told his team to keep their heads high because they didn’t lose from lack of effort, they just played a really good football team.

“They fought and battled, they’ve had great careers and (these seniors) finished their career 40 something (wins) and two,” he said. “You're going to feel sad, and that's O.K., but don't hang your head and feel sorry for yourself. There's nothing to feel sorry for.”

EPJ’s Lucas Hueser finished as the game’s MVP. The running back/defensive back rushed 14 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns, caught one pass for 2 yards and racked up 10 tackles, including three solo tackles.

Volmer completed 5 of 15 passes for Winner for 66 yards and a 35-yard touchdown with one interception.

Riley Orel led the way for the Warriors on the ground, in the final game of his career, with 13 carries for 111 yards and a 69-yard touchdown.

Elk Point-Jefferson put the pressure on Winner early with a 1-yard touchdown run by Hueser to give his team a 7-0 lead with 5:17 left in the first half.

Winner responded with a two-play, 76-yard scoring drive, capped by Orel’s 69-yard touchdown run. His touchdown run cut Winner’s early deficit to 7-6 with 4:29 left in the first half as he tip-toed down the sideline and into the end zone.

“One of their best dudes hit him going full speed around the side and somehow he didn't go out of bounds and just kept running,” Olson said. “It was an amazing play, but he's been doing that for years for us.”

The Huskies moved back in front before the half on a 13-yard touchdown run by Noah McDermott to cap a five-play, 60-yard drive. The score gave EPJ a 14-6 advantage at the break.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, and Winner faced a fourth-and-9 on the opposing 35 needing a big play. Volmer delivered with a 35-yard TD pass to Ethan Bartels and a 2-point conversion tied the game at 14-14 with 11:35 to play.

Elk Point-Jefferson responded with an eight-play, 65-yard drive in 7:53 to move back in front 21-14 with 4:02 remaining. Hueser capped what proved to be the winning drive with a 31-yard touchdown run.

On the following series, Winner moved the ball down the field and converted on a pair of fourth downs to cross over into enemy territory as the clock churned.

The Warriors eventually reached the red zone but faced a fourth-and-8 at the EPJ 15 with 55 seconds to play. After a pair of timeouts, Volmer’s pass was intercepted by Scarmon and the Huskies clinched their first-ever state title.