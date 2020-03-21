Elks Theater keeps the popcorn coming with new delivery service

Elks Theater owner Curt Small had to get creative with his business and work force after social distancing slowed his business.

He solved some of the problem by starting a popcorn takeout and delivery service.

With social distancing making seeing a movie in a theater ill-advised, Small realized that many people were staying home to watch movies, and said that “nobody should have to eat microwave popcorn!”

Luckily for Rapid City residents, the Elks is both delivering it’s popular popcorn as well as selling it as takeout. They are delivering within the Rapid City limits but they can only handle around 70-90 deliveries per night with two drivers going constantly. They can handle almost all requests via the takeout line.

Small said the most popular movie people are watching at home right now is Frozen 2. He said he isn't able to keep the complete staff for their full hours, but he is using seven people at a time and might have to go up to 10.

He said he is grateful to the community for keeping his employees busy in thie difficult time.

"I don't think there are words to express how appreciative my staff and I are," Small said.

The Elks intends to continue this seven days per week for two weeks. The large bags of popcorn are $10 each, which includes the delivery charge. They are delivering between 5-9 p.m. but if you call early it will help them make a few more deliveries.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0