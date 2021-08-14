Ella Hancock battles tough opponent as RC Christian tops STM

On paper, it looked like a smooth win for Ella Hancock.
And in many ways it was, but the Rapid City Christian senior and Class A defending state champion was given a tough battle from St. Thomas More’s new No. 1, freshman Athena Franciliso, and her consistent hard-hitting strokes.
Hancock and Franciliso went shot-for-shot on the majority of their points, but Hancock, with experience on her side, was able to finish points and ran away with a 10-2 victory Saturday evening at No. 1 singles in the East-West River Invitational at Sioux Park.
“She’s just got a killer backhand, so I tried to avoid that. She’s really good at the net, so when she got up there I knew I had to lob her or else I wasn’t going to walk out of the point winning it,” Hancock said of Franciliso’s game. “It was literally a battle of who could last the longest, so it was super fun.”
Hancock, just a few minutes removed from her No. 1 doubles match where she and teammate Hannah Beckloff grinded out a 10-8 win over Franciliso and Sophia Meyer, was broken on her serve in the first game of the match but answered immediately by breaking Franciliso’s serve at love and rattling off eight straight points for a 2-1 lead. After Franciliso held for 2-2, Hancock took the next eight games, hitting angles while throwing in the occasional slice drop shot and putting a couple reaching shots back in play.
She said it was a confidence-booster to have trust in her groundstrokes early in the season.
“It’s good to have matches like that where it seems to come easy,” she said. “And when you play with such a hard-hitter like (Franciliso), and the balls are going back and forth, you really don’t have any time to think. It’s just getting your racket to the right place at the right time.”
Comets head coach Teresa Postma said the win will serve Hancock well with seeding points for the state tournament, since players receive more points for beating opponents with winning records, which she’s sure Franciliso will have.
“Athena is rock solid and she’s super fun to play. Ella had a great time playing her,” Postma said. “We’re friends and, we don’t want to say enemies, but we’re competitors, so on and off the court it’s good vibes with our local teams.”
Unexpected rain that delayed the start of Rapid City Christian’s match with STM, suspending play for about 90 minutes, combined with the amount of matches played in 90-degree heat over the last two days, led to the decision to play 10-game pro-sets instead of normal sets.
Several of their matches went deep into their pro-sets, with the Comets coming through on the majority of them to secure a 6-3 victory over the Cavaliers to finish opening weekend with a 2-1 record.
“This is all preparation for State, and it’s good for them to see that whether they win or lose, that they go the extra mile and they play hard,” Postma said. “I don’t focus a lot on the wins, but I do expect a lot of hard work out of the girls.”
Beckloff, following her close win with Hancock at No. 1 doubles, had little trouble against Sylvie Mortimer at No. 2 singles, grabbing the first nine games and coming away with a 10-2 victory. Zeah Ryherd and Allison Hill also topped Kaitlyn Schmahl 10-7 at No. 3 doubles before Ryherd beat Meyer 10-6 at No. 3 singles.
The most dramatic match of the meeting came at No. 5 singles where RC Christian eighth grader Riley Geyer and STM’s Schmahl were the last to finish, with Geyer earning an 11-9 victory.
“She got challenged a lot on her calls, and she needed to hold her ground on a lot of them because they were good calls, and I was proud of her for being able to do that,” Postma said. “When they had a misunderstanding, both players communicated with each other and they were able to resolve things without coaches coming on court.”
The Cavaliers picked up wins at No. 4 singles, where Katie Denholm beat Ciera Crawford 10-7, No. 6 singles, where Shriya Gangireni topped Hill 10-6, and at No. 2 doubles where Mortimer and Denholm edged Crawford and Geyer 10-7.
Postma said her squad’s three main objectives this fall are to have fun, play hard and give thanks, and they all came together Saturday.
“They all worked well together because when we’re giving thanks we’re having fun and we’re playing hard, when we’re playing hard we’re having and when we’re having fun we give thanks,” she said. “It feeds on each other and it’s a good model for us.”
The Comets also beat Madison on Saturday morning, winning 8-1 and getting victories from Beckloff (10-1), Ryherd (10-3), Crawford (10-1), Geyer (10-3) and Hill (10-1) at singles. Hancock did not play singles but she and Beckloff earned a 10-3 win at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Crawford and Geyer (10-3) and the No. 3 doubles team of Ryherd and Hill (10-3).
RC Christian (2-1) returns to the court Monday morning in Spearfish (0-1).
CENTRAL TOPS SPEARFISH FOR 1ST WIN
The Cobblers earned half a dozen wins Saturday to beat Spearfish 6-3 for their first win of the season.
Harper Keim, Abby McNaboe, Macie Moser and Mattison Poynter were forces for Central, winning both their singles and doubles matches.
Keim, with her powerfully smooth groundstrokes, cruised to a 10-0 victory over Rebecca Anglin at No. 1 singles, while McNaboe topped Lindsey Huck 10-6 at No. 2 singles. The pair then edged Anglin and Huck 10-7 at the No. 1 doubles.
Moser had trouble finishing her match but ended with a 10-7 win over Laura Frost at No. 5 singles, and Poynter grabbed a 10-5 victory over Allie Mondloch at No. 6 singles. Those two then paired up at No. 3 doubles and breezed past Frost and Mondloch 10-4.
Ava Iszler (10-2) and Ella Iszler (10-4) won their matches for Spearfish at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, and were the No. 2 doubles team that grabbed a 10-7 victory.
Central (1-2) also met Aberdeen Central earlier in the day and were blanked 9-0. They’ll play again Monday in Spearfish.
Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com