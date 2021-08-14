Ella Hancock battles tough opponent as RC Christian tops STM

She said it was a confidence-booster to have trust in her groundstrokes early in the season.

“It’s good to have matches like that where it seems to come easy,” she said. “And when you play with such a hard-hitter like (Franciliso), and the balls are going back and forth, you really don’t have any time to think. It’s just getting your racket to the right place at the right time.”

Comets head coach Teresa Postma said the win will serve Hancock well with seeding points for the state tournament, since players receive more points for beating opponents with winning records, which she’s sure Franciliso will have.

“Athena is rock solid and she’s super fun to play. Ella had a great time playing her,” Postma said. “We’re friends and, we don’t want to say enemies, but we’re competitors, so on and off the court it’s good vibes with our local teams.”

Unexpected rain that delayed the start of Rapid City Christian’s match with STM, suspending play for about 90 minutes, combined with the amount of matches played in 90-degree heat over the last two days, led to the decision to play 10-game pro-sets instead of normal sets.