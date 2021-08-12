Ella Hancock returns as defending state champion for Rapid City Christian

“We lost four of our top seven so we are a different team that we have been the last few years,” Lincoln coach Tom Krueger said earlier in the week. “I don’t know, but I think we will be pretty solid. We’ve got some experience and should have a solid group of six for our varsity though with three of our top six from last year leaving, three of that group will never have played varsity tennis and that’s always an adjustment. I know that Elle Dobbs (2020 flight 3 champ), Charlotte Crawford (3rd in flight 6) and Bergen Quello (2nd in flight 5) are going to be part of our varsity, but after that it’s tough to tell at this point.”

Jason Olson, longtime Rapid City Stevens head coach who comes into the 2021 season with 997 career dual wins (boys and girls combined), is guardedly optimistic heading into the new campaign. Despite losing Vanessa Wittenberg, last year’s flight one state champion, to graduation, the Raiders return Peyton Ogle, the flight 6 state champion, as well as Ali Scott and Anna Mueller, runners-up in flight two and three respectively, and Abby Sherril, a third place finisher in flight four.