Ella Hancock returns as defending state champion for Rapid City Christian

The passion and commitment necessary to attain personal achievement in sports can often carry over to more important aspects of life. Particularly during period of sorrow where an activity can sometimes provide a much-needed crutch in coping with grief.
Rapid City Christian senior tennis player, Ella Hancock, has trod that path.
“My dad passed away in 2018 and I had kinda of got away from God in my grief and confusion in having to have that as part of my story,” Hancock said in a recent interview. “And then I transferred to Rapid City Christian, so I could grow closer to God while still enjoying tennis, a passion of mine. The team and the coaching and the whole experience there has exceeded my expectations by a thousand percent.”
That led to unexpected success on the courts as well, as Hancock comes into the 2021 season as the reigning Class A State champion in flight one singles, an achievement that seemed off Hancock’s radar a couple of years before.
“Sure, I had worked really hard in the off-season and had had a lot of help from others to get to where I was, but, I guess I’ve never really been the overly confident type,” Hancock said. “I always go out to play my hardest, but not always expecting to win anything.”
Win she did at the 2020 SDHSAA finals in Rapid City dispatching all three opponents in straight sets including a 6-0, 6-1 over Milbank’s Halli Essington in the championship match. And then followed up by teaming with Julia Anderson to capture the flight one doubles title while leading the Lady Comets to second place in team standings behind defending champion Mitchell.
“I didn’t really realize that I had won both the singles and the doubles with Julia until I got home two hours later,” Hancock said. “I think I was just amazed how quickly the season had played out, and how it was kind of stress free in the championship for me. It just kind of came smoothly which I had never really felt before so it was the coolest thing.”
Equally cool stated Hancock is the opportunity to have been a part of a young Rapid City Christian tennis program that has quickly evolved from a team that struggled to win a dual match to a state championship contender.
“Our success has come along so quickly, and we are all so really blessed to be a part of what is a great story for the school and for all of us which is pretty awesome," she said.
Hancock and her Rapid City Christian teammates will have a change to add another chapter to that legacy at the 2021 Class A State Championships in Sioux Falls Oct. 4-5.
CLASS AA GIRLS’ TENNIS PREVIEW
For the first time in half a decade, the outcome of Girls Class AA tennis season appears a wide-open affair in 2021, unlike the foregone conclusions of previous seasons. Five-time consecutive champion Sioux Falls Lincoln (three in one class alignment and the last two in the current two class system) is in a rebuilding mode. Or at the very least, a more difficult reloading process whereas perennial challengers Rapid City Stevens and Sioux Falls O’Gorman, and some others, will field experienced squads.
“We lost four of our top seven so we are a different team that we have been the last few years,” Lincoln coach Tom Krueger said earlier in the week. “I don’t know, but I think we will be pretty solid. We’ve got some experience and should have a solid group of six for our varsity though with three of our top six from last year leaving, three of that group will never have played varsity tennis and that’s always an adjustment. I know that Elle Dobbs (2020 flight 3 champ), Charlotte Crawford (3rd in flight 6) and Bergen Quello (2nd in flight 5) are going to be part of our varsity, but after that it’s tough to tell at this point.”
Jason Olson, longtime Rapid City Stevens head coach who comes into the 2021 season with 997 career dual wins (boys and girls combined), is guardedly optimistic heading into the new campaign. Despite losing Vanessa Wittenberg, last year’s flight one state champion, to graduation, the Raiders return Peyton Ogle, the flight 6 state champion, as well as Ali Scott and Anna Mueller, runners-up in flight two and three respectively, and Abby Sherril, a third place finisher in flight four.
“On paper we should be a team that should challenge for the top,” Olson said on Wednesday as he prepared for this weekend’s West River Invite. “Emma Thurness played varsity doubles last year and Kaiya Parker played varsity doubles for most of the year, too. And both of them played a ton of varsity singles matches last year so we return a strong six who are competing right now to see in which spots. We are going to have three new doubles teams this year. I always talk about how important doubles play is so that will be important. We will see after this first weekend and then the next when we play Brandon Valley, Watertown and Yankton.”
Rapid City Central coach Kelli Galbraith welcomes five varsity returnees from the 2020 squad. Senior Harper Keim heads the group at flight one singles, and will be joined by fellow seniors Arianna Doty (flight two), Kiana Johnson (flight three), and Charlize Steele (flight 6) along with junior Ella Miller (flight 5).
Though the Central program has been down in recent years, Galbraith remains confident that better days await.
“My expectation this year is to continue to grow and push to do better each and every match,” said Galbraith who is beginning her third year at the Cobbler helm. The Cobblers, like most of the area squads open season play this Friday in West River Invite dual action.
The Spearfish Spartan program continues to grow under the tutelage second year coach Susie Mondloch. Five letter winners return this season, a group headed by seniors Silvee McCoy and Rebeccah Anglin and sophomore Katie Mondloch. Spearfish opens the 2021 season hosting Rapid City Christian and Rapid City Stevens on Monday, September 16th.
CLASS A GIRLS’ PREVIEW
Mitchell, a winner of back-to-back State Class A titles with the inception of the two-class alignment in 2019, appears poised for a strong run at a three-peat in 2021. The Kernels return three state champions—Olivia Huber (flight two), Julia Platt (flight 4) and Megan Mastel (flight 6) — as well as place winners Atlanta Stahle (4th in flight one) and Amber Moller (2nd in flight 3).
“We have 17 letters won on our varsity team right now, so we do have a veteran group of girls who have been there and done that. And in addition to that we a girl (senior Sydney Reynolds) who moved to Mitchell from Norfolk Nebraska where she was the number one player,” Mitchell head coach Pat Moller said. “I’m blessed with girls who love to play tennis and I’m going to sit back and enjoy it while it lasts.”
Locally, Rapid City Christian hopes to climb one more step on the Class A podium this fall after finishing second in 2020. The Lady Comets return Hancock, the defending champion at flight one along with Hannah Beckloff (4th in flight 4), Zeah Ryherd (2nd in flight five) and Cierra Crawford (5th in flight six).
“We have a strong varsity returning line up with senior Ella Hancock, senior Hannah Beckloff, senior Zeah Ryherd and junior Ciera Crawford leading the team. Middle schooler Riley Geyer, along with higher schoolers Alison Hill and Katie Palmer will be players on the watch list,” said coach Teresa Postma who begins her fourth year as Christian head coach. “This year, we're excited for an East River trip to compete with Yankton, Vermillion, Sioux Falls Christian and Lennox. Typically, we've had limited ability to play these teams so it's a win-win for our program.”
St. Thomas More moves from Class AA into the Class A ranks this year, a move that should allow a young Cavalier squad — one senior, two juniors, and three sophomores — to be more competitive come state tournament time. The Cavaliers do have some competitive experience with the return of senior Kaitlyn Schmahi (flight 4), juniors Katelyn Denholm (1) and Sophia Meyer (2), freshman Athena Francilisco (3) and 8th grader Sylvie Mortimer (4) saw considerable action last season.
“We have a core group of strong players returning to the team as well as several younger players who show great promise for the future of our program,” Second-year STM coach Stephanie Strand said. “Coach (Ashley) Amiote and I are excited and optimistic about the upcoming season.”
St. Thomas More faces off with Rapid City Central in a dual at Parkview Courts on Friday (4 p.m.) to open the season. Across town at Sioux Park, Rapid City Stevens begins play on Friday as well meeting Aberdeen Central in dual action at 1 p.m. while Rapid City Christian will play the Golden Eagles at 4 p.m. at Sioux Park. On Saturday all four city squads will compete in the West River Invite, a series of dual matches played at both Parkview and Sioux Park.