Ellis: Broncos GM job a good gig despite ownership issues

Two of Bowlen's children, Beth Bowlen Wallace and Amie Klemmer, are challenging the trust's validity, and last month Wallace called for a "smooth and timely transition" to new ownership that would lead to the lawsuit being dropped.

The NFL established a new rule in November requiring each team to have a designated "controlling owner," but Ellis said the league realizes the litigation is slowing down that process in Denver.

"I know the league will want us to reach resolution as soon as we can. But the trial is going to have to happen first and it will have to verify and validate Pat's trust and our ability to execute it," Ellis said.

Ellis said he likes the new power structure that will have the new GM and coach Vic Fangio both reporting to Elway, who will step away from the daily grind of the demanding gig.

"That makes some sense because John's football acumen is — while I know people question some of the performances of the team and that reflects on John — I believe he knows what it takes to win," Ellis said.