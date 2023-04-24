The Tigers of the 37th Bomb Squadron roared into history when Gen. Anthony Cotton, U.S. Strategic Command commander, presented the unit with the 2022 Omaha Trophy during a special event April 21, 2023, at Ellsworth Air Force Base for being the best strategic bomber squadron.

The Omaha Trophy is the highest honor bestowed upon a USSTRATCOM unit by a civilian organization and is awarded each year to military units with strategic bombers, or intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines and strategic space and information operations.

“It’s a great honor to be receiving the Omaha Trophy on behalf of our squadron, the 37th Bomb Squadron,” commander of the 37th, Lt. Col. Christopher McConnell, said. “In the past year, we’ve executed B-1 missions across the globe and continue to prove our capabilities and the 28th Bomb Wing’s ability to provide long-range strike capabilities from deployed locations and from right here at Ellsworth.”

The Omaha Military District is on the the nations biggest covering about 700,000 square miles across parts of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa.

This is the first time the 37th has won the award and is the first time Cotton has presented the award as the USSTRATCOM commander. This is the second time an Ellsworth unit has won the award, the first being in 1989.

“For our squadron to be recognized by the USSTRATCOM Consultation Committee as the best squadron at conducting strategic bomber operations for the past year, it is truly a great honor," McConnell said. "I’m proud that our Airmen’s contributions are being recognized for helping provide strategic deterrence against our adversaries and assuring our Allies and partner nations around the world.”

Ellsworth AFB is the world’s largest B-1 combat wing and home to two B-1 squadrons: the 37th Bomb Squadron "Tigers" and the 34th Bomb Squadron “Thunderbirds.” The base’s mission is to provide combat power for the nation: "long range strike anytime, anywhere."