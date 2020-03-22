Ellsworth adjusts commissary hours, cancels visitor passes

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. – Base officials have coordinated with the Defense Commissary Agency to adjust the hours of service at the Ellsworth commissary to ensure access to basic necessities for mission essential personnel, and have also announced that issuance of visitor passes to access the installation will be suspended. All currently valid visitor passes will expire on March 25.

Until further notice, the first two hours of operations each day at the base commissary will be for active-duty members and their families. After the first two hours, the commissary will open to all other individuals authorized to shop at the store. The store will continue to ration high turnover items.

To further reduce traffic and the number of visitors onto the installation, and to combat the spread of COVID-19, effective immediately the base will not issue visitor passes without an exception to policy letter. Exceptions to the policy must be routed through an Airman’s squadron commander for approval. Reasons that will merit strong consideration for an exception to policy include requests for childcare or new baby assistance; college students who are home and do not have an ID; and other humanitarian or hardship issues. The change will not impact contractors or deliveries at this time.