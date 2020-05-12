Ellsworth bombers return to European Theater

“The health of our team has been a top priority from the start of our COVID response and is key to sustaining missions like the Bomber Task Force,” said U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian. “Although mitigation efforts created challenges to overcome, our allies, partners and adversaries should make no mistake that we are ready, able and willing to deter and defend when called upon.”

Col. Chad Heyen, 28th Maintenance Group commander, noted that while the COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique challenges for base aircraft maintainers, they have adjusted their operations and remain very capable of accomplishing their mission.

“Raider maintainers are some of the best maintainers the Air Force has to offer,” Heyen remarked. “No matter how bad the weather conditions are, whether it is day or night, or where the B-1 needs to go, Raider maintainers will move heaven and earth to ensure mission success.”

He added that B-1 maintainers are more “strategic-minded” than many of their counterparts on other airframes because they understand the powerful message of having a B-1 overhead. “It lets our allies know we will be there if they need us, and lets our enemies know we can hold any target at risk – anytime, anywhere,” he added. “Raider maintainers make that happen. I could not be more proud of them and the work they do.”

