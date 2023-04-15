Related to this story

B-21 builds on Ellsworth's legacy

B-21 builds on Ellsworth's legacy

The U.S. Air Force's newest stealth bomber will be revealed Friday and the technologically superior aircraft will be calling Ellsworth Air For…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Have aliens been keeping tabs on Earth for thousands of years? What a new study says