U.S. Army engineers presented updates about current and future construction projects to local construction and subcontracting companies during the Black Hills Defense & Industry Symposium earlier this week.

The B-21 Program Manager, Andy Temeyer, along with his colleagues from the United States Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District, updated the public about progress made for the B-21 bed-down and delivered vital information to local construction companies about how they can participate in projects to come.

Temeyer reported about $500 million worth of projects are under construction right now at Ellsworth. Projects include seven MilCon (Military Construction Projects) and one FSRM (Facilities Sustainment Restoration Modernization) project. MilCon projects include all work necessary to produce complete and usable facilities while FSM projects work to keep the Department of Defense's facilities in good working order.

In addition to the eight projects currently under construction at Ellsworth, there is a proportionate amount of projects in the design phase, according to Temeyer.

"There are even more projects in the planning phase," he said. "They seem to be popping up every couple of months."

Future projects include the construction of the Radio Frequency Facility Hangar, Phase Maintenance Hangar and Fuel Cell Maintenance Hangar. The three hangars would greatly increase the capability of Ellsworth that currently only operates two hangars.

Those two hangars include the Historic Pride Hangar and the LO (Low-Observable) Hangar, which are both either under construction or being renovated to accommodate current aviation ground equipment.

Other future projects that are separate from the B-21 bed-down include a new radio frequency facility, weapons generation facility, weapons loader training facility, new parts facility, environmental protection shelters and supply warehouse. Temeyer predicts airstrip pavement will require renovation.

With so much construction and renovation work to be done, he believes local companies have ample opportunity to take part.

"We have four prime contractors working on projects at Ellsworth right now and we could use more. So this is my call to action," Temeyer said "There are so many different components to this work. I refuse to believe that there aren't opportunities for the local community to continue to support the B-21 program."

Approximately 4.3 million square feet of new construction and 1.7 million square feet of renovation will be conducted over the next several years in preparation for the B-21 mission.

Ellsworth was officially named as the first operating base for the B-21 in June 2019, a historic achievement for a base that faced closure in the mid-2000s. With the B-21 base established at Ellsworth, aircraft operations would increase by up to 15.8% and total flight operations would increase by 41.1% at the Powder River Training Complex.

The B-21 — a sixth generation aircraft deemed the backbone of the future of U.S. air power — was unveiled at Northrop Grumman's Palmdale, California facility on Dec. 2, 2022.

Ellsworth celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2022. It was built as Rapid City Army Air Base in 1941 and began training operations in January 1942. Its mission now is to support and base the U.S. Air Force fleet of B-1B Lancers. Ellsworth also provides ground control stations for the Air Force's MQ-9 Reaper, more commonly called an unmanned aerial vehicle or drone, but none of the MQ-9 aircraft are stationed at the base.

The base encompasses 5,356 acres of land and has 1.5 million square yards of airfield scored with a 13,500-foot runway.

As the B-21 mission makes its way to Ellsworth in the mid-2020s, preparations both on and off the base continue. Affordable housing remains at the top of the list of priorities, with Ellsworth projecting the need for more than 1,000 new homes in the area in the next few years. Air Force projections show more than 4,000 military personnel and their families are expected to arrive between 2026 and 2041.

Building or renovation of local schools — and an increase in childcare options — are two additional high-priorities for incoming airmen, according to 28th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Joseph Sheffield.