Elshere rebounds to win Xtreme Bronc event

The winning effort didn’t come without a bit of trepidation.

“I was on Onion Ring before and she kind of stalled last time,” Elshere added. “And tonight, she stayed in the chute and stalled a little bit again. But when she came out, she started bucking and was really, really strong, and once I got rolling on her it felt really good.”

Good enough indeed providing a huge boost of confidence for an outstanding cowboy. And a great way to kick off the 2011 season.

Brody Cress, a Hillsdale, Wyoming and two-time winner of the average at the NFR, finished second with an 88-point trip aboard Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Rip Cord.

“That horse is awesome,” said Cress, who finished third in 2020 world standings and currently holds that spot in the current standings. “That’s the second time I’ve been able to get on him, and I’ve seen him a bunch. That horse gives you every opportunity as long as you jump out there and do your job and try to help her out and if you do you will be pretty high on the leaderboard. It’s a fight and a dance all in one, and the smoother it goes the higher the score will be.”