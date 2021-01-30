Elshere rebounds to win Xtreme Bronc event

Redemption is sweet anywhere, anytime, but no feeling quite compares to accomplishing a memorable comeback before family and a very loud and appreciative home crowd.
Faith's Cole Elshere had just that experience on Saturday night, winning the Xtreme Bronc Tour event at Rodeo Rapid City before a large and very appreciative crowd, posting a 90-point ride aboard Korkow Rodeo’s outstanding bucking horse Onion Ring.
“An amazing crowd here and a lot of family and friends, and I knew they were all supporting me,” Elshere said. “And that actually helped me, too, knowing they were all on my team.”
In December, Elshere, a four-time National Finals Qualified, experienced a 2020 National Finals Rodeo best quickly forgotten, covering but one bucking horse through the 10 rounds.
Saturday night’s bronc ride was the first competitive bronc ride for the 32-year-old man since that unfortunateperformance in Arlington, Texas. Match that up with an elite field featuring 24 of the top 25 place-winners in 2020 world standings.
Understandably, a few butterflies accompanied Elshere into the chute.
“Oh yeah, for sure,” Elshere said with a smile. “I got home after that and started doing therapy and got my shoulder working again. But, yeah, I’m nervous every time out because I’ve got a new saddle and I’m trying new things and making them work and looking to get back to the top of the competitive list and I’m just so thankful that Onion Ring helped me today.”
The winning effort didn’t come without a bit of trepidation.
“I was on Onion Ring before and she kind of stalled last time,” Elshere added. “And tonight, she stayed in the chute and stalled a little bit again. But when she came out, she started bucking and was really, really strong, and once I got rolling on her it felt really good.”
Good enough indeed providing a huge boost of confidence for an outstanding cowboy. And a great way to kick off the 2011 season.
Brody Cress, a Hillsdale, Wyoming and two-time winner of the average at the NFR, finished second with an 88-point trip aboard Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Rip Cord.
“That horse is awesome,” said Cress, who finished third in 2020 world standings and currently holds that spot in the current standings. “That’s the second time I’ve been able to get on him, and I’ve seen him a bunch. That horse gives you every opportunity as long as you jump out there and do your job and try to help her out and if you do you will be pretty high on the leaderboard. It’s a fight and a dance all in one, and the smoother it goes the higher the score will be.”
Joe Harper (Paradise Valley, Nev.) shared third spot (87-points) with a couple of the legendary Wright family world champions — reigning world champion Ryder Wright and his uncle, Spenser, the 2014 world champion.
And in addition to Elshere, another South Dakotan gave the crowd an excellent bronc ride as Newell’s Taygen Schuelke placed sixth with an 86.6-point ride.