Elway takes elevated role, seeks new GM

DENVER — Grandchild number 7 came a few days early but right on time for old No. 7.

Just hours after welcoming his seventh grandchild into the world, John Elway announced a major change in the Denver Broncos' football operations Monday, saying he'll hire a general manager who will report to him but have final say on the draft, free agency and the roster.

Elway will remain on as president of football operations in 2021, the final year of his contract, and serve as an overseer of the Broncos as they try to regain their competitive edge that long made them one of the league's model franchises.

This will allow Elway to have a better work/life balance while maintaining his 26-year connection to the NFL.

"What I was excited about was the opportunity to move up, still be involved with the football team, still oversee the head coach and the GM and be involved not necessarily day to day, but to have input in the big decisions that we're going to make," Elway said.

"So, that allows me to still stay in touch. But also, my seventh grandchild was born this morning and it's time for me to spend some time with them, too, and to be able to have that flexibility I looked at as a very good opportunity for me."