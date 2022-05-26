Emily Adams edged out in pole vault as Stevens trio reaches podium

SIOUX FALLS — The Rapid City Stevens girls pole vaulters made a bet with their event coach James Vollmer before Day 1 of the State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Howard Wood Field.

Vollmer told the three Raiders who qualified that if each of them reached the podium, he would shave his head. After Emily Adams, Hope Bryant and Brekkan Lockhart posted personal records to finish in the top eight, Vollmer said he would make good on his promise.

“I heard something about that,” head coach Paul Hendry said. “That’s exciting for all three of those girls to accomplish that feat. That’s what you want to see for those girls, to have your best effort at the state meet. You hope it is enough to score some points and win a state title.”

Adams entered the event tied with Brandon Valley’s Bethany Dybdahl at 10 feet, 9 inches for the top spot. The Stevens senior exceeded expectations after she cleared 11 feet on her second attempt, but so did Dybdahl.

The standards moved up to 11 feet, 3 inches and both vaulters failed on their first two attempts. Davis also missed on her final attempt before Dybdahl cleared the bar on her second and locked up the top spot to claim the state title.

“I’m really happy with how today went,” Adams said. “I set a PR, finished second and all of my teammates got to be on the podium with me so it was a good day. It was a nice way to end senior year.”

Bryant and Lockhart finished tied for eighth place at 10 feet. Bryant bested her previous PR by 6 inches and Lockhart improved her PR by a foot in the final meet of her high school career.

The Stevens girls added three more points in the 4x800-meter relay with a sixth-place finish. The Raiders team of Hailey Uhre, Lucia Vidas, Sierra Hoop and Brianna Holso finished in 9 minutes, 42.08 seconds.

Stevens sits in fourth place in the girls standings through Thursday’s four events with 12 points, behind No. 1 O’Gorman (28.5), No. 2 Brandon Valley (20) and No. 3 Harrisburg (12.5).

“The big thing for today was to get qualified for the finals,” Hendry said. “In the field events we got some good performances and picked up some points. It’s a warm, day so we have to take care of ourselves, hydrate, get some rest and get ready for a big day tomorrow.”

Jason Maciejczak finishes 2nd in discus

Jason Maciejczak hoped to pull off an upset over top-seeded Kael Miedma from Sioux Falls Washington in boys discus, but fell short despite a solid outing Thursday at Howard Wood Field.

The Douglas junior threw 165 feet, 8 inches on his third attempt in Flight 1 to nab the second spot. Miedma looked impressive in the ring with a winning throw of 173 feet, 8 inches.

Maciejczak finished as the runner-up in discus for the second straight season.

“I have one year to go,” said Maciejczak, who's transferring to Pierre T.F. Riggs. “There are always things you wish you did better, but what’s done is done. I figured today was a good day to get back to that 160-foot mark. I’ve got one more year to get better and hopefully get in the 200s.”

Kael and Maciejczak return to the field Friday for the shot put seeded first and second, respectively. Maciejczak hopes to finish on top in that battle and overcome a disappointing performance in the event at the Dakota Relays earlier this season.

“I feel like I need to redeem myself from the Dakota Relays,” Maciejczak said. “I want to get back in rhythm and hopefully crack that 60 foot mark tomorrow. I want to build off of this even though I didn’t win but today was a good day.”

His performance made Douglas the highest ranked team from West River through the first day of competition. The Patriots sit in seventh place with eight points after Thursday.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

