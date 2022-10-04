 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Emma Comes 'dynamite' in Stevens' first-round rout of Watertown

Rapid City Stevens' Emma Comes (2) races towards the goal as Watertown's Elizabeth Olson (16) gives chase during a game in the first round of the Class AA state tournament on Tuesday at Sioux Park.

Emma Comes gave the Rapid City Stevens girls a 1-0 lead over Watertown in the sixth minute when she chipped a long shot over the Arrows keeper that rolled into the back of the net.

The No. 6 Raiders never looked back and cruised to a 6-0 win over No. 10 Watertown (6-9) in the opening round of the Class AA State Tournament Tuesday at Sioux Park. 

Comes led the way for Stevens in a breakout performance with four goals and one assist.

“I think Emma’s play was dynamite tonight,” Stevens head coach Luis Usera said. “But what made Emma so valuable is how the team used her and moved off of her. The movement of our players gave Emma the freedom to finish.”

Rapid City Stevens' Kaley McIntyre, right, and Watertown's Emmilia Ebsen (5) fight for control of the ball during a game in the first round of the Class AA state tournament on Tuesday at Sioux Park.

The senior scored goals in the sixth, 44th, 49th and 63rd minutes. Comes said the performance gave her a boost in confidence to start the playoffs.

“Being a senior, playing for seniors and my team, it felt good just to get this game out of the way and continue on to the next game,” Comes said.

Breanna Reagan scored the Raiders’ other two goals in the seventh and 11th minutes.

Stevens has now won three straight and six of its last seven matches, all shutout victories. In its last seven games the Raiders have outscored opponents 36-1.

The Raiders outshot the Arrows 23-8 on Tuesday and racked up 15 shots on goal in a dominant effort, but face a stiff test in the second round of postseason play.

Rapid City Stevens' Trinity Reagan (10) takes a shot on goal as Watertown's Elizabeth Olson (16) looks during a game in the first round of the Class AA state tournament on Tuesday at Sioux Park.

Stevens hits the road Saturday to play No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln (10-1-2), which downed the Raiders 3-0 on Aug. 20. 

“I feel pretty good about it right now,” Comes said. “We still need some practice and we’ll watch some film on Lincoln and make some adjustments as we need to.”

Usera told his team after the game, however, that he believes they are a completely different team now than at the start of the season.

“I think we are more in sync than the first time we played Lincoln,” Usera said. “Lincoln is the team that truly beat us this year and they were the much better team."

Rapid City Stevens' Bri Bishop (3) and Watertown's Rylie Campbell (4) both vie for a loose ball as Watertown's Katie Fischer looks on during a game in the first round of the Class AA state tournament on Tuesday at Sioux Park.

Lincoln defeated No. 15 Sturgis 3-0 on Tuesday at Howard Wood Field to pick up its fourth straight win.

"It will be a good test to see all of our training, all of our work and all of the belief the girls have,” Usera said.

The time and location of Saturday's battle between the Raiders and Patriots has yet to be announced.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

