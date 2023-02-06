After being missing for nearly three weeks, 16-year-old Emma Huska was found safe Saturday morning, the Rapid City Police Department reported.

Emma Huska's mother, Tracy Huska, said she spoke to her daughter early Saturday morning. She had been staying with someone she met while in a psychiatric ward in August 2022. When the person saw social media posts or news coverage of Emma's case, the person didn't want to have anything more to do with the situation, Tracy said.

"They took her to her old nanny, and (she) called us and we picked her up on Saturday morning," Tracy told the Journal Monday. "It's such a relief. I said the whole I need to hug you and then yell at you for making us all worry. Just really glad that she's safe and healthy."

Emma is with her mother in North Dakota. She's working on her schoolwork again and has seen a doctor, Tracy said.

The Journal highlighted Emma's case in a Saturday article about missing children in Rapid City after she left a cabin she shared with her father in Rapid City. She was one of 18 children that were missing on Friday. As of Monday, there are 15 missing children from Rapid City.

The case drew concern between the police department classifying a child as a runaway or as missing.

“A runaway is essentially leaving or disappearing under their own volition. A missing person is we don’t know how they disappeared,” Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD said last week.

Initially, Emma's case was not posted on social media. Tracy said she begged investigators to post it, but her case didn't meet the department's criteria for sharing a missing case, which includes suicidal tendencies and threats, inclement weather, health issues and medication needs.

"The rule of thumb we use is whether or not there is reason to believe the child is at a higher risk of harm weighted against their prior history as a runaway and their previous attempts to actively avoid contact attempts by law enforcement/parents, etc." Medina wrote in an email to the Journal.

The RCPD ultimately posted Emma because of "a declining number of investigative leads" two days before she was located.