Empey returns to the Rush for another season

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that forward Tyson Empey has re-signed with the team for the 2021-22 ECHL season, his second as a professional.
Empey began his professional hockey career with the Rush in 2020-21. As a rookie, the 6-foot-2, 190 pound forward appeared in 63 games, scoring six goals with 12 assists for 18 points, along with 59 PIM.
“From watching Tyson last season on video and leading up to his signing, it’s obvious that he creates a ton of chances with his work ethic and tenacity. He is a player that isn’t afraid to mix things up when a spark is needed, which I love,” said head coach Scott Burt. “He will be looked upon to build on his opportunities and chances this year for secondary scoring. Tyson is a good penalty killer and I hope to help him out to become a great killer and someone we look for to play against teams’ top lines. Tyson is very dedicated to training this summer to come in and take his game to another level and we are excited to have him back.”
Emprey said he is pleased to be back with the Rush for another season.
"We have a great team and I can’t wait to get back on the ice in front of our amazing fans and begin our chase for the Kelly Cup,” he said. “I love everything Rapid City has to offer and I am excited to get into the community and experience a less restricted regular season.”