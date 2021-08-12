Empey returns to the Rush for another season

“From watching Tyson last season on video and leading up to his signing, it’s obvious that he creates a ton of chances with his work ethic and tenacity. He is a player that isn’t afraid to mix things up when a spark is needed, which I love,” said head coach Scott Burt. “He will be looked upon to build on his opportunities and chances this year for secondary scoring. Tyson is a good penalty killer and I hope to help him out to become a great killer and someone we look for to play against teams’ top lines. Tyson is very dedicated to training this summer to come in and take his game to another level and we are excited to have him back.”