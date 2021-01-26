Engesser leads BHSU women past CSC; Eagles men roll by Jackets

Led by Megan Engesser's 25 points, the Black Hills State University women's basketball team snapped its three-game losing streak, stopping Chadron State College 65-52 at the Chicoine Center Tuesday night in Chadron, Neb.
The win moved the Yellow Jackets to 7-4 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 7-4 overall, while Chadron State fell to 0-7 and 0-7.
Both teams struggled for much of the first quarter offensively, with the Yellow Jackets taking a 12-10 lead into the second. Engesser hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the second and BHSU led 23-22 at the halftime break.
The Yellow Jackets scored the first five points of the third quarter and stayed in the driver's seat throughout the rest of the quarter, outscoring the Eagles 21-11 for a 44-33 advantage heading to the fourth.
Black Hills State had its best offensive quarter of the game with 21 points en route to the 13-point win.
Engesser hit six 3-pointers of the Jackets' eight 3-pointers as Racquel Wientjes added 15 points.
As a team the Yellow Jackets shot 37.7% (20-of-53) from the field and 30.8% (8-of-26) from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe the Jackets shot 17-of-24 (70.8%).
Defensively, Engesser and Wientjes each pulled in seven boards while Katie Messler recorded a career tying four steals with Morgan Ham, Ashley Davis and Wientjes all following close behind with three steals apiece.
Jori Peters led Chadron State with 16 points and Ashayla Powers added 14 points. Olivia Waufle scored six points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
As a team the Eagles connected on 20-of-54 from the field (37%) and 3-of-19 3-pointers, hitting 16-of-25 from the free-throw line.
The Yellow Jackets return home with a pair of games versus Metropolitan State University of Denver Friday and Colorado Christian University Saturday.
Chadron State hosts MSU-Denver on Saturday.
Chadron State runs past Jacket men
The Chadron State College men's basketball team led the entire way in stopping Black Hills State University 71-58 Tuesday night at the Chicoine Center in Chadron, Neb.
Despite shooting over 56 percent from the field, the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 3-4 RMAC) couldn't find their groove as they turned the ball over 27 times, resulting in 24 points off turnovers for the Eagles.
Chadron State moved to 4-4 in league play and overall.
Chadron State would use a 16-4 run for a 22-10 midway through the first half and go into the locker room with a 32-24 halftime advantage.
The two teams traded points out of the locker room until a 10-1 advantage extended the Chadron State lead to 44-29 with 15:17 left to go.
After going down 65-44 with just over six minutes to play, BHSU would inch their way back but couldn't overcome the deficit.
Deundra Roberson led five Eagles in double figures with 17 points, followed by Marcus Jefferson with 16 points, Teddy Parham, Jr. with 14 points and Brady Delimont and Psalm Maduakor with 10 points each.
Chadron State was 29-of-56 from the field (52%), hitting 9-of-20 3-pointers and 4-11 free throws.
Sindou Cisse scored a team-leading 23 points, making 9-of-11 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Trey Whitley added 17 points. BHSU made 23-of-41 shots from the field, but hit just 4-of-13 3-pointers and 8-of-18 free throws.
The Yellow Jackets return home to take on Metro State Friday and Chadron State hosts the same MSU Denver team Saturday.