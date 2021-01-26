Engesser leads BHSU women past CSC; Eagles men roll by Jackets

Led by Megan Engesser's 25 points, the Black Hills State University women's basketball team snapped its three-game losing streak, stopping Chadron State College 65-52 at the Chicoine Center Tuesday night in Chadron, Neb.

The win moved the Yellow Jackets to 7-4 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 7-4 overall, while Chadron State fell to 0-7 and 0-7.

Both teams struggled for much of the first quarter offensively, with the Yellow Jackets taking a 12-10 lead into the second. Engesser hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the second and BHSU led 23-22 at the halftime break.

The Yellow Jackets scored the first five points of the third quarter and stayed in the driver's seat throughout the rest of the quarter, outscoring the Eagles 21-11 for a 44-33 advantage heading to the fourth.

Black Hills State had its best offensive quarter of the game with 21 points en route to the 13-point win.

Engesser hit six 3-pointers of the Jackets' eight 3-pointers as Racquel Wientjes added 15 points.

As a team the Yellow Jackets shot 37.7% (20-of-53) from the field and 30.8% (8-of-26) from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe the Jackets shot 17-of-24 (70.8%).