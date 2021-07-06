Engesser signs with Monument Health

Spearfish native and breakaway roper Rickie Engesser signed a sports sponsorship agreement Tuesday with Monument Health, becoming the fourth such agreement signed with a professional athlete.
"It's a huge deal to have their support, just to have these people around and get involved in rodeo," Engesser said. "It's a huge opportunity for us competing, and for them. To have this agreement is awesome."
Engesser said that rodeo comes down to being in shape and being fit, and Monument Health will play a big part of her being just that, even with the hectic schedule.
"Having this opportunity to come to this amazing facility, to get in the shape I need to be in, I need to continue to be at the top of my game every time I go to rodeo," she said. "The Fourth was big and we were gone a lot, but now we're basically on the weekends with the pro rodeos, so I'll try to get here on the weekdays and then go to rodeos. But definitely during the off-season."
Engesser joins James Carter, professional freestyle motocross athlete; Tamara Gorman, USA national team triathlete and Martin Christofferson, hopeful for the U.S.A. Olympic Bobsled Team, in signing with Monument Health Sports Performance Institute. Monument Health trains athletes of all abilities, sports, and levels.
Jim Rix, Monument Health Southern Hills Manager of Sports Medicine and Performance, said they are excited to be partnering with Engesser.
"Expanding into the rodeo community and working with these athletes is something we've wanted to do for a long time," he said. "This is an incredible opportunity to have a local athlete of this caliber joining the team."
Engesser has been riding since she was 2 years old and rodeoing since she was 5. Engesser's parents started taking her and her siblings to rodeos and jackpots before they could even enter.
A two-time South Dakota High School State Rodeo champion at Spearfish High School, she recently completed her final college rodeo season at Tarleton State University., qualifying for her fourth College National Finals rodeo. She spent her first two years at Gillette College.
Engesser said she finished her college career how she wanted to finish by making the short-go at the CNFR. She called this past season a huge blessing during a tough year, coming off of 2020 and no season because of the pandemic.
"Coming into the fall season, it was tough," she said. "You had to step up your game again, you had to be ready for the rodeos. It was hard. Towards the end it got back to normal. It was a good season, a fun season. It was a great team to go to nationals with."
Being able to compete in college rodeo was a huge step to conquer, she adds, and going into professional rodeo full-time will be fun — and a little nerve wracking.
"It's a time where you have to travel and put on the miles," she said. "Doing this full-time is definitely a blessing to get to go to all of these rodeos, if they have breakaway in them. Doing this my end result is making the NFR, so hopefully in a couple of years I can make it there."
Breakaway roping is somewhat of a newer sport in the WPR and other pro rodeos, but it is gaining traction, especially after it was held at the National Finals Rodeo last December.
"It is crazy to see, from last year to this year, how many different rodeos are out there in breakaway roping," she said. "We used to just be able to go to the amateur rodeos and go to jackpots all over. But now seeing them going to rodeos, it is a huge deal. Last year we had an NFR, and in the next coming years, we suspect there are going to be more. It brings so many girls out and gives them so many opportunities to compete at the pro level."