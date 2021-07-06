Engesser signs with Monument Health

"It's a time where you have to travel and put on the miles," she said. "Doing this full-time is definitely a blessing to get to go to all of these rodeos, if they have breakaway in them. Doing this my end result is making the NFR, so hopefully in a couple of years I can make it there."

"It is crazy to see, from last year to this year, how many different rodeos are out there in breakaway roping," she said. "We used to just be able to go to the amateur rodeos and go to jackpots all over. But now seeing them going to rodeos, it is a huge deal. Last year we had an NFR, and in the next coming years, we suspect there are going to be more. It brings so many girls out and gives them so many opportunities to compete at the pro level."