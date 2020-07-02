Engesser sisters enjoying ladies breakaway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rodeo and the western heritage about which the sport thrives is built upon tradition. Few rodeos better exemplify that truism than the Belle Fourche Black Hills Roundup, a fact borne out by the fact that this week’s Roundup is the 101st edition of the annual event.

However, sometimes even tradition needs an update, and the Roundup has always strove to find new and exciting ways to make the week long community event bigger and better.

This year that commitment resulted in a new event coming to the Roundup Grounds arena with the addition of ladies breakaway roping, an event that continues to grow in popularity among the rodeo community.

And perhaps fitting, a Spearfish lady who won numerous state high school crowns at the Roundup Rodeo grounds vaulted to the top of the leaderboard on day one as Ricki Engesser turned in a 2.2-second run in Wednesday’s 1st performance, a couple of tenths quicker than the second place run of sister Taylor.