Engesser sisters enjoying ladies breakaway

Rodeo and the western heritage about which the sport thrives is built upon tradition. Few rodeos better exemplify that truism than the Belle Fourche Black Hills Roundup, a fact borne out by the fact that this week’s Roundup is the 101st edition of the annual event.
However, sometimes even tradition needs an update, and the Roundup has always strove to find new and exciting ways to make the week long community event bigger and better.
This year that commitment resulted in a new event coming to the Roundup Grounds arena with the addition of ladies breakaway roping, an event that continues to grow in popularity among the rodeo community.
And perhaps fitting, a Spearfish lady who won numerous state high school crowns at the Roundup Rodeo grounds vaulted to the top of the leaderboard on day one as Ricki Engesser turned in a 2.2-second run in Wednesday’s 1st performance, a couple of tenths quicker than the second place run of sister Taylor.
“I’ve always enjoyed breakaway even in high school. I worked hard at it, but not as hard as I work at it now,” said Ricki Engesser while preparing for Fourth of July week trips to Killdeer (N.D.), Cody (Wyo.) and Mobridge in what is referred to colloquially as “Cowboy (Cowgirl) Christmas” because of the numerous rodeos in progress over the holiday stretch. “Breakaway has really become popular. It’s quick, fun event that really keeps everyone involved. It definitely shows horsemanship and a good horse is a must, but also you have to be able to perform is a must as well to make it happen.”
The growing popularity of the event, and the addition (joining barrel racing as a specialty for the ladies) to a growing series of PRCA professional rodeos, hasn’t come easily, Ricki Engesser said.
“It definitely didn’t happen overnight. I’ll bet it took four or five years to finally get into pro rodeo. It took a lot of effort to convince committees to put it in, and the willingness of a lot of rodeo athletes to commit to competing in it,” she said. “I think it was huge that the American (the biggest one-day payday in professional rodeo) put it in and how big of a success that was. And I think it kind of trickled down from there to Cheyenne putting it in and other rodeo committees buying in. Even from last year to this year, the event just keeps growing.”
The former Gillette College and current Tarleton State College senior’s 2.2-second Wednesday run withstood all breakaway roping challengers on Thursday in which the best of the night a 2.3-second two loop toss by Brittany Gartner (Killdeer, ND).
A couple of bronc riders with championship credentials highlighted the 2nd performance. Three-time world champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell (Zwingle, Iowa) spurred Powder River’s Bob Cat to an 88-point effort and the overall lead in the event. And in saddle bronc 2018 Black Hills Roundup champion Dusty Hausauer (Dickinson, N.D.) moved to the top of the leaderboard with an 87.5 trip on Burch Rodeo’s standout bucking horse Lunatic From Hell.
In the first completed event of the 2020 Roundup, J. Tom Fisher won the Steer Roping event tipping three steers in 32.3-seconds.
Other top finishers in Thursday night’s 2nd perf included Jesse Brown (Baker City, OR), 4.0-seconds steer wrestling run good enough to share a three-way tie behind event leader Tyler Waguespack (3.4).
The third day of PRCA rodeo kicks off on Friday with slack at 8 a.m., the 3rd of four Black Hills Roundup performances 7 p.m. and the second night of Fourth of July fireworks shortly thereafter.
Black Hills Roundup Leaders through Two Performances:
Bareback riding leaders: 1. Tim O’Connell (Zwingle, IA), 88 points on Powder River’s Bob Cat.
Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Tyler Waguespack (Gonzalez LA), 3.4 seconds.
Team roping leaders: 1. Levi Simpson (Ponoka, AB)/Shay Dixon Carroll (La Junta, CO), 4.5 seconds.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Dusty Hausauer (Dickinson, ND), 87.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell.
Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Cooper Martin (Alma, KS), 7.7 seconds.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Michelle Darling (Medford, OK), 17.24 seconds.
Bull riding leaders: 1. Trey Kimzey (Strong City, OK), 85 points on Powder River Rodeo's No. 759e.
