Erik, Christine Skoglund resign from Spearfish coaching jobs

Spearfish High School boys basketball head coach Erik Skoglund and volleyball head coach Christine Skoglund have both resigned from their positions, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

Erik Skoglund's resignation came Tuesday after 10 years of leading the Spartans over two separate stints. He served as head coach from 2008-13, then took over at Mitchell from 2013-17 before returning to Spearfish.

"I would first like to thank my first-rate staff of Josh McGillvrey, Michael Yost and Blake Stevenson for their basketball minds, tireless work ethic, high character and fierce loyalty to Spartan basketball over the years," he said. "Our student-athletes are phenomenal young men who will continue to grow and succeed in Spartan basketball, Spartan athletics and in their academic studies.

This past season, Erik Skoglund's squad went 8-13 and fell in the Class AA SoDak 16.

"Coach Skoglund was a vital part of Spartan basketball," Spearfish athletic director Stephanie Ornelas told the Pioneer. "He was dedicated to all levels and was committed to the success of our boys on and off the court. He set a level of excellence for our players to achieve and he will be great missed.

Christine Skoglund, Erik Skoglund's wife, is stepping down after three seasons with the Spartans volleyball program, citing family concerns.

“Our kids are in a lot of different activities right now. It’s just time for me to step away and spend more time with family,” she said. “Coaching is like a 10-month-a-year job. That includes many offseason and behind-the-scenes activities many people do not see.”

Spearfish compiled a record of 18-64 during Christine Skoglund's tenure.

“Christine did an excellent job of working hard in the offseason," Ornelas said. "And trying to establish a program in a more competitive manner."

