Escaped inmate back in custody

Escaped inmate back in custody

Inmate Keith Apple is back in custody after being placed on escape status in November. 

Apple left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization on Nov. 7, 2020. This constitutes second-degree escape which is a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison. 

He was apprehended in Rapid City on Tuesday and is currently housed at the Pennington County Jail. 

Apple is serving two concurrent five-year sentences with two years suspended on each for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Pennington County.

