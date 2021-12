A minimum-security inmate that had been placed on escape status has been taken back into custody, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Alexander Cook was apprehended in Rapid City on Wednesday, two days after he was placed on escape status after failing to return to a community work Center.

Failure to return from a work assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

