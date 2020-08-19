Evolve Gym specializes in 'health conversion'

Evolve Gym is looking for people who are ready to change, inside and out, by giving up the “exercise more, eat less” approach to fitness.
Siblings Johnny Gonzalez and Teresa Gonzales held the grand opening for Evolve Gym on Aug. 13. The two say their entire Rapid City facility is built around helping people become the best versions of themselves through innovative, customized one-on-one weight loss and fitness plans.
“Probably 90% of the population are convinced cardio and starving yourself is not the correct way to (get fit) but everything they’re watching is telling them to be scared of food,” Johnny said. “We teach people to love food and eat a lot of food and strength train. It’s what works. We are bringing something that has integrity.”
A one-size-fits-all approach to fitness and nutrition doesn’t work, Johnny said. Evolve Gym takes a comprehensive approach.
“It’s built for (clients) and their lifestyles. It’s addressing their sleep, their hormones, their stress in their life. It’s a lot more than just a diet plan,” he said.
For members and non-members, Evolve Gym has introduced South Dakota’s only medical grade Prism Light Pod, a safe, noninvasive full-body red light therapy system. Red light therapy can speed performance recovery, accelerate weight loss, and boost the body’s immune system, among its multiple benefits.
“Sports teams use it and we thought it would be very cutting-edge,” said Johnny, whose passion for fitness started when he was an athlete in high school. “We tested the bed. Every time, it was just amazing the results we’re getting.”
The red light therapy can be used in combination with nutrition so even people who don’t have the ability to work out can still benefit and improve their health.
For those who choose to become Evolve Gym members, accountability is a key. Members are required to commit to a 12-week “audition” program. After trying that, members can choose to move to a 12-month program, Teresa said. Members have a body scan that helps Johnny, Teresa and their team determine the optimal personalized nutrition and exercise plan for each client.
“This is long-term, not a quick fix,” she said. “Over-exercising and eating less is killing your metabolism. We developed a program to shift that mindset. This is … implementing an overall healthy lifestyle for people who want to have a health conversion. … Their life doesn’t ever go back to what it was.”
Evolve Gym is already getting a positive response from the community, Teresa said.
“It’s cool to see the interest that’s come in Rapid City from people who want this kind of lifestyle,” she said.
Evolve Gym’s team of certified health professionals include nutrition coach Brianne Harris, health and nutrition coach Maria Grimsrud and head trainer James Grimsrud. Teresa has worked in the fitness industry as a boutique studio owner and coached hundreds of clients using a combination of exercise and nutrition. She develops group workouts for Evolve Gym, along with guiding clients to the right fitness and nutrition programs. Johnny is Evolve Gym’s head nutrition strategist.
Evolve Gym members can take trainer-led group strength training classes and semi-private bodybuilding sessions. No previous experience with strength training is required. Combining smart workouts and smart nutrition, Teresa describes Evolve Gym’s programs as effective and less intense than going to bootcamp workouts.
Because the spread of COVID-19 is an ongoing concern, gym members can opt for remote training and nutrition counseling. Those who choose in-person sessions will be in small classes of 10 to 15 people, Teresa said.
The Evolve Gym program incorporates supplements from Top Notch Nutrition, a national company based in Rapid City that was founded by Johnny and his wife, Bethany. That company was created out of necessity as the couple struggled to find solutions to their own autoimmune-related illnesses.
“We ended up going to doctors and getting no answers, and we had to figure it out. Nutrition and lifestyle is how we did that,” Johnny said.
Johnny has studied nutrition for 12 years, holds multiple nutrition certifications and is completing a functional medicine mentorship. Top Notch Nutrition supplements are manufactured and produced locally with natural ingredients. In his search for better health, Johnny said he took other supplements that caused physical reactions and made him feel worse. Top Notch Nutrition supplements are the kind of clean supplements he wanted for his and his wife’s better health, and for customers.
“I’m not a doctor but I do want to be able to help my clients,” Johnny said. “If you’ve tried everything and it doesn’t work … those are the people we’re trying to reach. People who are frustrated and haven’t found an answer.”
For information, go to evolverapidcity.com.
