Evolve Gym specializes in 'health conversion'

“Sports teams use it and we thought it would be very cutting-edge,” said Johnny, whose passion for fitness started when he was an athlete in high school. “We tested the bed. Every time, it was just amazing the results we’re getting.”

The red light therapy can be used in combination with nutrition so even people who don’t have the ability to work out can still benefit and improve their health.

For those who choose to become Evolve Gym members, accountability is a key. Members are required to commit to a 12-week “audition” program. After trying that, members can choose to move to a 12-month program, Teresa said. Members have a body scan that helps Johnny, Teresa and their team determine the optimal personalized nutrition and exercise plan for each client.

“This is long-term, not a quick fix,” she said. “Over-exercising and eating less is killing your metabolism. We developed a program to shift that mindset. This is … implementing an overall healthy lifestyle for people who want to have a health conversion. … Their life doesn’t ever go back to what it was.”

Evolve Gym is already getting a positive response from the community, Teresa said.