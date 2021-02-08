Executive Director of South Dakota Democratic Party will leave position at the end of February.

The South Dakota Democratic Party announces the resignation of Executive Director Pam Cole. The leadership of the party wishes her well in her new pursuits.

"Pam joined us as a time when we needed someone committed to helping us rebuild from scratch the day-to-day operations of the party," Randy Seiler, Chair. "We’re thankful for her hard work and tenacity as she organized, put in place procedures, and hired and trained new staff. We wish Pam all the best and welcome her continued involvement in the party.”

Cole is a past South Dakota State Senator representing District 7 from 2009 to 2011. She continued to be involved in the Democratic Party as a volunteer until the time she joined the party as Executive Director. Her last day in the role will be Friday, February 26, 2021.

“The past year has provided many challenges and opportunities for me to meet and work with Democrats throughout the state in a grassroots effort to rebuild our party. Although it has been a privilege, unfortunately I must resign the position for personal reasons," Cole said. "I wish every success to the South Dakota Democratic Party and all future Democratic candidates and their efforts.”