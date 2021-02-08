 Skip to main content
Executive Director of South Dakota Democratic Party will leave position at the end of February.
Executive Director of South Dakota Democratic Party will leave position at the end of February.

Pam Cole

Pam Cole

The South Dakota Democratic Party announces the resignation of Executive Director Pam Cole. The leadership of the party wishes her well in her new pursuits.

 "Pam joined us as a time when we needed someone committed to helping us rebuild from scratch the day-to-day operations of the party," Randy Seiler, Chair. "We’re thankful for her hard work and tenacity as she organized, put in place procedures, and hired and trained new staff. We wish Pam all the best and welcome her continued involvement in the party.”

Cole is a past South Dakota State Senator representing District 7 from 2009 to 2011. She continued to be involved in the Democratic Party as a volunteer until the time she joined the party as Executive Director. Her last day in the role will be Friday, February 26, 2021.

“The past year has provided many challenges and opportunities for me to meet and work with Democrats throughout the state in a grassroots effort to rebuild our party. Although it has been a privilege, unfortunately I must resign the position for personal reasons," Cole said. "I wish every success to the South Dakota Democratic Party and all future Democratic candidates and their efforts.” 

The search for a new executive director will begin immediately and staff members will continue to handle the daily work of the party. Cole notified the Executive Board Monday evening, and the State Central Committee was notified after via email.

“Pam’s efforts and passion for the party got us through a challenging time and put us on the right path going forward. I’m grateful for her dedication and wish her well in her future pursuits," said Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert. "I know she’ll continue to be a valuable and involved leader in our party.”

