Exhibit in memory of murdered, missing Indigenous women opens today at Journey Museum

The Red Ribbon Skirt Society in partnership with The Division of Indian Work in Minneapolis will unveil its art exhibit today at The Journey Museum and Learning Center in Rapid City.

The unveiling at 5 p.m. will begin with prayer. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. The exhibit is created in memory of and dedicated to missing and murdered Indigenous women, children and Two-Spirit. It will be on display through June 1.

Individuals and community organizations across the United States were invited to participate in this exhibit by creating shadow boxes that reflect the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and children. The shadow boxes will be placed on tipi poles on the grounds of The Journey Museum surrounded by red dresses that will hang from trees.

An altar will be created in the middle of the tipi. The public is welcome to place offerings such as sage, sweetgrass, and other items in memory of missing and murdered and children. Items of personal or sentimental value should not be placed on the altar.

Each year since 2017, the national movement to end violence against Native women has organized activities in support of the May 5 National Day of Awareness. In 2017, the Montana Congressional Delegation led the way for passage of a Senate resolution declaring May 5 as National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls. May 5 was the birthday of Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe who went missing on July 4, 2013.

