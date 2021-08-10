Experienced Coyotes welcome a return to nomalcy

VERMILLION — More than anything else, the University of South Dakota football team is happy to be returning to some sense of normalcy.
“As much as I wanted the spring to seem normal, it didn’t,” USD coach Bob Nielson said during the team’s media day Tuesday. “The spring season was strange and if you talk to any coach in the country they’ll tell you the same thing.
“For some reason trying to practice in January and February and what you had to go through to be able to play. Playing in environments where there were hardly any people, it was a weird feel.
“I will tell you this, getting to August and starting preseason camp, which for 28 of my 29 years as a head coach we have done, it seems normal.”
Even though the program is still dealing with some protocols relating to COVID-19, Nielson said it’s been a great feeling for him as a coach and for his team.
Because of the pandemic, the Missouri Valley Football Conference moved the 2020 season to the spring. USD had eight scheduled games but played just four, finishing with a 1-3 record.
The slate, though, has been wiped clean. The Coyotes are six practices into their fall camp and, according to Nielson, are off to a great start.
“I couldn’t be any more happy with the progress our team has made and the way we hit the ground running on the season,” Nielson said. “It was truly a great summer for our guys. The way the spring season ended was certainly not satisfying for any of us and our guys came to work in the summer.”
South Dakota returns 21 starters – but that’s the case with every team in the country because last season’s seniors were given the opportunity to play a final season due to the pandemic.
Carson Camp became the first true freshman in school history to start a season opener in the spring, passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s only win over then No. 7-ranked Illinois State.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from Bloomington, Ilinois went on to finish second in the league with an average of 241.8 yards per game and completed 63 percent of his passes. Camp was named to the MVFC all-newcomer team.
Camp will have plenty of weapons to work with thanks to a deep and talented pool of receivers.
That includes Caleb Vander Esch, an all-conference performer who caught 45 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 and had 23 catches for 279 yards in the spring.
Carter Bell and Jaevon McQuitty – a former Nebraska Cornhusker – are two more proven commodities. Kody Case, a speed merchant who's also seen plenty of action but battled numerous injuries during his career, appears healthy and ready to go for his junior campaign. Wes Elidor started three games in the spring.
Tight end Brett Samson was an all-conference pick in 2019. He’s not only an adept receiver, but a big part of the running game with his downfield blocking ability. Austin Goehring adds depth to the position.
They’ll operate behind an experienced offensive line that played well in 2019, but struggled a bit during the spring.
“It’s a group that’s made great strides in the off-season and over the first six days of camp,” Nielson said. “They’re back to being the group that they’re capable of being.”
Mason Scheidegger was a pre-season all-conference pick, but the senior from Newell-Fonda — who's played multiple positions in his career — is still trying to recover from back problems and his future is up in the air.
However, the Coyotes return tackles Colton Harberts and Alex Jensen, along with guards Isaac Erbes and Joey Lombard and center Kian Rexroats-Potts.
Defensively, the Coyotes are stacked up front and at linebacker, led by third-year captain Jack Cochrane, who has 224 career tackles and is a preseason all-conference pick.
Jacob Matthew was honorable mention all-conference in the spring, while Brock Mogensen and Jakari Starling also burst onto the scene.
Tackles DeValon Whitcomb and Jackson Coker, as well as ends Micah Roane and Ethan Burson have started some games. Nick Gaes, a redshirt freshman from Alta-Aurelia, should see action up front.
Elijah Reed is a four-year starter at safety and will be joined by Isaiah McDaniels. The Coyotes were considered young at cornerback a year ago, but now Myles Harden (all-newcomer team), Tre Jackson and Cameron Tisdale are grizzled veterans, so to speak.
South Dakota opens the season with a Friday night game Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at Kansas. The home opener is Sept. 11 against Northern Arizona.