Experienced Coyotes welcome a return to nomalcy

VERMILLION — More than anything else, the University of South Dakota football team is happy to be returning to some sense of normalcy.

“As much as I wanted the spring to seem normal, it didn’t,” USD coach Bob Nielson said during the team’s media day Tuesday. “The spring season was strange and if you talk to any coach in the country they’ll tell you the same thing.

“For some reason trying to practice in January and February and what you had to go through to be able to play. Playing in environments where there were hardly any people, it was a weird feel.

“I will tell you this, getting to August and starting preseason camp, which for 28 of my 29 years as a head coach we have done, it seems normal.”

Even though the program is still dealing with some protocols relating to COVID-19, Nielson said it’s been a great feeling for him as a coach and for his team.

Because of the pandemic, the Missouri Valley Football Conference moved the 2020 season to the spring. USD had eight scheduled games but played just four, finishing with a 1-3 record.

The slate, though, has been wiped clean. The Coyotes are six practices into their fall camp and, according to Nielson, are off to a great start.