Expo puts creative wedding ideas on display

When Maja Cromwell and Logan Marsh became engaged last September, they didn’t imagine their Aug. 22 wedding would require hand sanitizer in bridesmaids’ gift bags, complimentary facemasks, disposable gloves at the buffet tables, and wristbands for guests who need a quick, polite way to indicate they’d rather not be hugged.
This year’s Love2 Wedding Expo in Rapid City hopes to inspire couples who want joyful weddings despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The seventh annual Expo takes place from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Main Street Square. Admission is free, but couples who pre-register to attend will get an extra entry in a prize drawing. There is a $35 fee and limited space for a floral workshop by Justin Straw Designs. For more information or to pre-register for the Expo or the floral workshop, go to mainstreetsquare.org/love2.
Cromwell, Main Street Square’s marketing and media director, said the Love2 Wedding Expo had to forego some usual events such as a bridal fashion show. Instead, the expo is focusing on entertainment, demonstrations, workshops and booths that appeal to brides, grooms, their parents and guests.
“The wedding expo is curated for the more unique couples that really want entertainment and do-it-yourself type things. We’re going for the reception vibe,” Cromwell said. “Vendors are excited to see what kind of brides we bring in.”
Food sampling, tips on current trends, and a variety of special occasion vendors will be part of the expo to help couples look and feel their best and put together creative, personalized weddings. A list of vendors is at mainstreetsquare.org/love2.
National Dance Club of Rapid City will host a workshop at 5:30 p.m. Sky Dancing Aerial Studio in Rapid City, which is marketing itself as entertainment for wedding receptions, will perform at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Justin Straw Designs will host a lounge that showcases décor and photos by IndigoBlue Photography. Straw will lead the floral workshop, teaching participants how to use flowers from Victoria’s Garden to design their own bouquets.
Straw’s company puts together all-inclusive floral and wedding décor packages for couples. He also designs styled shoots to inspire brides as they’re planning their color schemes, flowers and decorations.
“Planning a wedding is stressful enough, and a pandemic on top of it is even crazier! Sometimes when you’re in a state of emergency, your expectations do have to change a little bit about what your day is going to be,” he said. “Weddings are supposed to be joyous. It’s hard when a bride feels like she’s being robbed of the whole experience. … I tell my brides there’s no perfect day. There’s ups and downs and it’s how you react that is going to make your situation a good one or a bad one.”
Straw encourages couples to see the possibilities. Smaller weddings, for example, give couples opportunities to spend their budget on details and luxuries such as personalized menus, more elaborate flowers, table settings, specialty desserts, and custom elements.
“When you’re moving to smaller weddings, it’s almost like hitting the upgrade button. You have so much more money to work with,” Straw said. “You can splurge on French champagne when you’re having a backyard wedding. … The big thing is to do what’s right for them as a couple.”
Holiday Inn – Rushmore Plaza is sponsoring the Love2 Wedding Expo and will have food samples and displays of wedding décor.
Justina Kruse, director of meetings and events, said while many conventions and other large events at the hotel have been canceled this year, many weddings have taken place. Some couples are still trying to reschedule their weddings, and others have already booked dates for next spring, summer and fall, she said.
“We’re just trying to let people know we’re here to help them, and we don’t know what’s going to happen but as the planning process continues, we can be flexible and we can still make their day what they were hoping for,” Kruse said.
The Holiday Inn is encouraging facemasks and social distancing for the safest celebrations possible. The hotel is limiting crowd sizes as well. Kruse encourages couples and vendors to communicate and be flexible if wedding plans need to be altered.
“Right now, 50 to 75 people seems to be working pretty well. Next summer I hope we can have the big weddings of 300 people, but we’re aware that might not be able to happen,” Kruse said.
The Love2 Wedding Expo will conclude with an after-party at Tinderbox at 8 p.m.
“That will have more vendors and things we can’t showcase at Main Street Square like boudoir photos and things like that,” Cromwell said.
Cromwell said she and Marsh scaled down their wedding to about 70 people. Cromwell will be missing a couple of bridesmaids and some family members who live out of state and can’t get to the wedding. She’s grateful that vendors have been working with her to accommodate changes.
“We’ve had to be creative for sure, but it’s been fun. It’s been an experience but at the end of the day, we’re still getting married. That’s what matters,” Cromwell said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!