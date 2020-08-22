Expo puts creative wedding ideas on display

Straw encourages couples to see the possibilities. Smaller weddings, for example, give couples opportunities to spend their budget on details and luxuries such as personalized menus, more elaborate flowers, table settings, specialty desserts, and custom elements.

“When you’re moving to smaller weddings, it’s almost like hitting the upgrade button. You have so much more money to work with,” Straw said. “You can splurge on French champagne when you’re having a backyard wedding. … The big thing is to do what’s right for them as a couple.”

Holiday Inn – Rushmore Plaza is sponsoring the Love2 Wedding Expo and will have food samples and displays of wedding décor.

Justina Kruse, director of meetings and events, said while many conventions and other large events at the hotel have been canceled this year, many weddings have taken place. Some couples are still trying to reschedule their weddings, and others have already booked dates for next spring, summer and fall, she said.

“We’re just trying to let people know we’re here to help them, and we don’t know what’s going to happen but as the planning process continues, we can be flexible and we can still make their day what they were hoping for,” Kruse said.