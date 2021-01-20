Expo raising awareness about how to stop human trafficking

On Feb. 1, Freedom’s Journey will mark three years since its launch. Franzen founded the nonprofit Christian organization, which serves victims and survivors in western South Dakota and the surrounding region. The organization connects human trafficking survivors with resources they need for security, transportation, physical, medical, emotional and mental health needs.

“We help trafficking victims and survivors, and sometimes they reach out a number of times before they’re really ready to take that step. We work with them long-term,” Franzen said. “We have seen an increase in people coming to us or referred to us.”

In western South Dakota, Franzen said victims and survivors are predominantly Native American women who have been in sex trafficking.

“The number one misconception is that human trafficking is exclusively abductions, and it’s not. Abductions do happen but they’re not the norm,” said Franzen, who has worked with human trafficking survivors since 2012.

“The norm is someone who is lured into it by someone they trust. We work with a number of people who are trafficked by their own family … or a boyfriend or spouse,” she said. “It’s eye-opening to talk to survivors and you think ‘how could this possibly be happening?’ and yet it does.”