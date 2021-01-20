Expo raising awareness about how to stop human trafficking

Freedom’s Journey is sponsoring the third annual Freedom Expo on Friday to raise awareness about human trafficking and how to combat it. “A community that’s paying attention makes it harder for traffickers to operate and easier for victims to come forward,” said Tess Franzen, Freedom’s Journey executive director.
Freedom Expo will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Hotel Alex Johnson in Rapid City. The event is free. The expo will focus on what Freedom's Journey is doing to help victims and survivors of human trafficking, and educate the community about how to spot indicators of human trafficking and combat it.
“Almost all human trafficking happens in the shadows and we don’t see it. We only see the ones who come forward. That’s our goal. When they do come forward, we can help them navigate through those steps (of healing) and find safety,” Franzen said.
Several expert presenters will speak during Freedom Expo: Nick Saroff, Department of Homeland Security; Brent Gromer, South Dakota DCI Internet Crimes Against Children; Mark Vargo, Pennington County States Attorney; Hollie Strand, Internet Crimes Against Children Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Tifanie Petro, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota; and Franzen.
The event also is a fundraiser for Freedom’s Journey. Art by local artists will be sold in a silent auction. The Freedom Expo is held in January in honor of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
On Feb. 1, Freedom’s Journey will mark three years since its launch. Franzen founded the nonprofit Christian organization, which serves victims and survivors in western South Dakota and the surrounding region. The organization connects human trafficking survivors with resources they need for security, transportation, physical, medical, emotional and mental health needs.
“We help trafficking victims and survivors, and sometimes they reach out a number of times before they’re really ready to take that step. We work with them long-term,” Franzen said. “We have seen an increase in people coming to us or referred to us.”
In western South Dakota, Franzen said victims and survivors are predominantly Native American women who have been in sex trafficking.
“The number one misconception is that human trafficking is exclusively abductions, and it’s not. Abductions do happen but they’re not the norm,” said Franzen, who has worked with human trafficking survivors since 2012.
“The norm is someone who is lured into it by someone they trust. We work with a number of people who are trafficked by their own family … or a boyfriend or spouse,” she said. “It’s eye-opening to talk to survivors and you think ‘how could this possibly be happening?’ and yet it does.”
The ultimate goal is to help survivors live safely and rebuild their lives, and Freedom’s Journey sometimes assists survivors for several years, providing different support as the person’s needs change, Franzen said. Freedom’s Journey provides diverse assistance such as referring people to physicians, dentists, counselors and legal aid. Some survivors need phones, transportation, or help with housing, utilities or gaining job skills.
“The more the word gets out of what we’re doing, we’ve had referrals from the Care Campus, police, health care providers, counseling services and other survivors,” Franzen said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has meant Freedom’s Journey is offering more assistance online, which Franzen said has allowed the organization to expand its reach. The fundraiser portion of Freedom Expo will help the organization expand its capacity to help more people.
For more information about Freedom’s Journey or to make a donation, go to https://freedomsjourney.us/.