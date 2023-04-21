Celebrate the Earth and learn how to care for it during Rapid City's Earth Day festivities.

A community-wide, family friendly Rapid City Earth Day Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Western Dakota Technical College. Presented by the Rapid City Sustainability Committee, Western Dakota Tech and Dakota Rural Action, the expo is packed with events for all ages.

Western Dakota Tech received an international sustainability grant with Rapid City’s sister city, Apolda, Germany, to help sponsor this year’s expo, according to Timmi Bubac, general education English instructor at Western Dakota Tech and a co-organizer of the Rapid City Earth Day Expo.

Educating the community about sustainability was an area of need the committee identified, Bubac said, and that inspired many of the expo’s events.

“One of the things that was important to all of us is we wanted it to be family friendly and community wide. We wanted to make the event interesting to everybody rather than those just interested in sustainability,” Bubac said.

The expo will open with a ceremony from 10 to 10:30 a.m., featuring the Oceti Sakowin Drum Group from Pine Ridge, an Earth Day proclamation from the Mayor’s Office and a welcome from Bryan Mitchell of Western Dakota Tech. A tree sale outside the Event Center entrance also begins at 10 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.

Throughout the day, kids can learn and play at Earth Day Exploration, which includes a bouncy obstacle course, a Strider Adventure Zone, coloring stations, environmentally themed coloring books and crafts making bird feeders or planting small sunflowers. The Student Success Center will host Earth Day Story Time starting at 11 a.m. and bingo for kids.

Environmentally friendly products to buy and information about clean water, sustainability research and more will be part of a vendor expo. Film screenings, activities and presentations about topics such as clean water, honeybees, mining and more are scheduled at locations around the campus.

“We’re proud of the lineup of speakers and presentations,” Bubac said. “We’re going to have speakers going on all day."

WDTC Commons: “The Importance of the Honeybee” by Tim Moran with The Black Hills Area Beekeeping Club, 10:30 to 11 a.m.; “Protecting Our Water Supply: The Rapid Creek Watershed” by Rebecca Terk with Rapid Creek Watershed Action, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.; “Protecting Water from Mining in the Black Hills: Success Stories” by Lilias Jarding, Ph.D., with Black Hills Clean Water Alliance, 1 to 1:30 p.m.; free houseplants class by Jessie and Garrett Ristau with Plantsmyth, 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Participants can take home their houseplant project; “Live Solar Design Demonstration” by Sonny Rivers with Black Hills Solar, 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.

Pennington County Meeting Room: Free seeding workshop by Jessie and Garrett Ristau with Plantsmyth, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Participants can take home their seeding project; “How to Build a Self-Sufficient Terrarium” by Shannon Lockett with Peace at Last Plants & Pottery, 11:30 a.m. to noon; “Our Changing Climate – A Status Report” by Alan Anderson, chair of the Rapid City Sustainability Committee, 1 to 1:30 p.m.; “Protecting Our Water Supply: The Rapid Creek Watershed” by Rebecca Terk with Rapid Creek Watershed Action, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.; “Avian Protection Program” by Black Hills Energy, 2:30 to 3 p.m.; “Tipping Points” Viewing and Discussion, facilitated by Alan Anderson, chair of the Rapid City Sustainability Committee, 3:15 to 4 p.m.

Dakota Lecture Hall documentary screenings: “How to Power a City,” a film by Melanie LaRosa and Solar United Neighbors, 10:30 a.m. to noon; “Science & Politics in Forest Management,” by Solomon Smith and the Norbeck Society, 1 to 2:15 p.m.; “Just Eat It,” a film about food waste by Peg Leg Films in partnership with British Columbia’s Knowledge Network, 2:30-4 p.m.

Western Dakota Tech’s Auto Tech Lab is hosting a Drive Electric Earth Day Car Show. Visitors can see several electric and hybrid vehicles and talk to the vehicles’ owners and Western Dakota Tech experts. Kim and Don Kelley will give a presentation, “Road Trips with Electric Vehicles,” from 11 a.m. to noon.

Guided tours of the Aquaponics, fish and plant sustainability labs will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The tours begin in the Lewis & Clark plant lab. Guided tours of Western Dakota Tech’s geothermal greenhouse will be offered every hour on the hour beginning at 11 a.m. leaving from the main entrance.

Western Dakota Tech’s Simulation Center is hosting a sharps drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pill bottles will be upcycled to first aid kits.

Rapid City’s sister city is also doing a sustainability project, Bubac said. From noon to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Sister City Adult Education Partners Fanny Kratzer and Conny Mauroner from Apolda, Germany, will speak about Apolda’s project.

“We’re excited to open our campus to the community,” Bubac said.

Electronics collection

The Rapid City Earth Day Expo is an opportunity to discard old or unwanted electronics. EchoWorks, a division of Black Hills Works located on the Western Dakota Tech campus, is hosting a free community collection event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the expo. The public is invited to bring old computers, cell phones, flat screen televisions, printers and other electronics to recycle. Secure hard drive destruction is also available. The free community collection event is sponsored, in part, by Black Hills Energy.

“Thanks to the individuals and businesses who have trusted EchoWorks to recycle their old electronics, we’ve diverted more than 400,000 pounds from our landfill,” said Randy Sheppard, e-recycling supervisor.

EchoWorks also employs two people who have disabilities, Tyler and Blaze.

“We’re helping our environment and providing employment to two great guys. It’s a win-win,” Sheppard said.

Go to blackhillsworks.org/echoworks for more information about EchoWorks’ services.

In addition to the expo, Earth Day events are taking place throughout the community.

Blessing of the Animals

Celebrate Earth Day with a Blessing of Animals from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City. Bring your pets to receive a blessing during this event that recognizes people’s mutual interdependence with all God’s creatures and gives thanks for them.

Earth Day at the library

Rapid City Public Library will host an Earth Day celebration for all ages at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Community Room. The event is free. There will be a focus on resources and activities for children, including books about the earth, learning how to take care of the planet and creating pollinator seed bombs.

Earth Day Fashion Swap

15 Minute Thrift is celebrating Earth Day by inviting the community to clean out their closets. Bring laundered, unwanted clothing and accessories to 15 Minute Thrift between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Each unwanted item can be swapped for an item of clothing you’ll use and wear. This is an opportunity to refresh your wardrobe in a budget-friendly, environmentally friendly way. The shop is located at 411 Main St. in Rapid City.