Expos earn state berth to Jr. tourney

Alan was the hero of the first game Saturday as the Titans rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh after West took a 3-1 lead in the top of the inning.

Ridge Inhofer's ground ball RBI cut the lead to 3-2 and with baserunners on second and third, Alan's single scored both for the win.

David Anderson and Alan had two hits each for Sturgis, with Kain Peters gaining the win on the mound, going the distance and giving up seven hits and the three runs, striking out six.

Sturgis finished its season at 12-24.

Stars play tough but fall to Watertown

The Rapid City Post 320 Stars gave it a good run Saturday but fell to Watertown 2-1 to see their season come to an end.

Watertown won the first game Friday 4-2.

All three runs Saturday were scored in the first three innings with Post 320 scoring its run in the first and Watertown its two runs in the third.

Post 320 got its lone run on a RBI single by James Rogers, scoring Mason Mehlhaff.