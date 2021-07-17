Expos earn state berth to Jr. tourney

The Rapid City Post 22 Expos moved on to the Junior State American Legion baseball tournament next week in Pierre with an 11-6 win over the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters Saturday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
The Expos used a four-run second inning and led 6-2 after four innings and broke the game open with a four-run seventh before the Shooters came back two in the bottom half of the inning.
The Expos pounded out 15 hits with Mars Sailer and Tate Crosswait both collecting three hits and two RB I each. Kolby Denke and Easton Ogle had two hits each, with Ogle knocking home two runs.
Caden Benke, Joseph Corwin and Landon Darling had two hits each for the Shooters, with Darling knocking in two runs.
The Expos moved to 28-18 with the win and the Shooters ended their season at 22-18-2.
Titans nearly pull off the upset
The Sturgis Titans gave it a run, but fell to Sioux Falls Post 15 West 1-0 in the third and deciding A state regional playoff game Saturday in Sioux Falls. Earlier Saturday Sturgis forced a third game with a 4-3 win.
In the third game, the only run came in the bottom of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly.
Strugis had three hits by three different players. Gage Murphey took the loss, giving up four hits and the one run in 5 2/3 innings. Dustin Alan got the final out.
Alan was the hero of the first game Saturday as the Titans rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh after West took a 3-1 lead in the top of the inning.
Ridge Inhofer's ground ball RBI cut the lead to 3-2 and with baserunners on second and third, Alan's single scored both for the win.
David Anderson and Alan had two hits each for Sturgis, with Kain Peters gaining the win on the mound, going the distance and giving up seven hits and the three runs, striking out six.
Sturgis finished its season at 12-24.
Stars play tough but fall to Watertown
The Rapid City Post 320 Stars gave it a good run Saturday but fell to Watertown 2-1 to see their season come to an end.
Watertown won the first game Friday 4-2.
All three runs Saturday were scored in the first three innings with Post 320 scoring its run in the first and Watertown its two runs in the third.
Post 320 got its lone run on a RBI single by James Rogers, scoring Mason Mehlhaff.
Both teams had just three hits in the game. Xander Dansby pitched well for the stars and was the hard-luck loser, giving up three hits and the two runs (one earned) in 6 2/3 innings. He walked five and struck out six. Jace Wetzler got the final out.
Post 320 finished the season at 18-23.
Expedition League
Sasquatch roll past Tommyknockers
Spearfish scored in all but one inning and ran past Mining City 17-2 Saturday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
It was a 1-1 game after two innings, before the Sasquatch scored three times in the third, five in the fourth and two runs in each of the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
Spearfish had 21 hits, led by Will Riley, Ben Parker and Theo Hardy all with four each, with Parker driving home three runs and hardy two. Matt Crossley had three hits and Charles McAdoo and Chandler Ibach added two hits each.
Juan Milera started the game and gave up three hits and one run in four innings. Ty Wilson got the win giving up two hits and one run in 1 2/3 innings, while Jack VanDoran and R.J. Galvan finished up on the mound.
The Sasquatch moved to 9-7 in the second half and 30-16 overall. The two teams will close the series Sunday in Spearfish at 4:35 p.m.