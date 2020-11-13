Extra hurdles not keeping Kendricks from improving for Vikes

MINNEAPOLIS — Two friends of Eric Kendricks — fellow standouts on the Minnesota Vikings' defense — are done for the season with injuries. The sixth-year linebacker has a host of under-25 players behind him in the secondary.

The extra hurdles haven't kept Kendricks from again performing at the All-Pro level he established last season. Just ask one of his biggest fans, a Vikings teammate on the other side of the ball.

"When my boys, Cooper and Turner, are old enough, I'm going to get them Eric Kendricks jerseys because he's the player I want my kids to wear the jersey of," quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "I just think he's as good of a linebacker as there is in the league, the way he can cover a Davante Adams down the middle of the field and also take on a pulling guard. To be that versatile and that athletic, it's special. It's something I see every day in practice every day."

Cousins offered this praise after the Vikings turned around their season with a victory at Green Bay on Nov. 1. Kendricks was all over the field in that game as usual, with his highlight coming in the third quarter when a wrinkle in the pass coverage had him matched up with Adams. He matched the star wide receiver stride for stride and stuck his arm out at just the right second to deflect the ball for an incompletion at the 15-yard line.