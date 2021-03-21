Facing conservative blowback over transgender sports bill, Noem to propose new law

Gov. Kristi Noem will have former professional athletes at her side Monday when she defends her push to block parts of legislation banning transgender athletes from competing against the opposite sex in South Dakota.

Since announcing Friday she wouldn't sign House Bill 1217, the governor has faced heavy backlash from supporters of the bill, including high-profile conservatives who say it's about ensuring fairness in women's sports, and the LGBTQ community and its allies, who say Noem's desire to keep the ban from applying to collegiate sports isn't good enough.

Still, Noem has repeatedly said in recent days via social media that, "Boys should play boys’ sports, and girls should play girls’ sports" and Monday she'll make her case to the media why she thinks the bill needs work before she can sign it and what she plans to do to make that happen.

Joining her at the morning news conference in Sioux Falls will be 4-time LPGA golfer of the year Nancy Lopez and former NFL football player and Minnesota Viking Jack Brewer. The news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.