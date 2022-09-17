Failed 2-point conversions plague Sturgis in loss to Huron

STURGIS — Sturgis missed one extra point and failed to convert on three 2-point conversion attempts in a 34-32 loss to Huron on Friday night at Woodle Field.

The Scoopers (2-2) gained possession down one score twice in the final six minutes and 46 seconds of play but failed to tie the game due to a pair of unsuccessful 2-point conversion attempts.

“There were a lot of ups and downs,” Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky said. “One thing we are proud of is that it wasn’t an effort deal. But our kicking game is really hurting us right now and we have to go for two every time.”

Sturgis defensive tackle Aaron Morovits recovered a fumble at the Huron 15-yard line with 6:47 left with the Scoopers down 27-20. Two plays later, quarterback Owen Cass connected with Tyan Buus for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-26 with 5:38 left.

Cass tried to connect with Buus again on the conversion attempt but the pass was broken up, leaving the Scoopers down a point.

Sturgis retained possession again with four minutes to play after a Huron three-and-out, but a Cass interception ended the drive with 1:35 to play.

Huron took over at its own 10-yard line and needed a first down because Sturgis had two timeouts remaining. The Tigers got the first down and more when Quinston Luellman Clark ran for an 88-yard touchdown to give his team a 34-26 lead with 1:16 to play after the extra point.

Clark’s decision almost proved costly for Huron as Sturgis seized the opportunity and mounted a nine-play, 55-yard scoring drive to pull within two points of the lead.

The drive ended on a botched snap that Cass picked up and heaved to Buus for a 16-yard Scoopers touchdown to make it 34-32 with 1.8 seconds left on the clock.

“We were going to spike it but the snap dribbled back there and Owen ad-libbed,” Koletzky said. “We’ve seen over the years that these kids do some crazy stuff at the end of games. Owen is that guy, he came back from that interception and made a tremendous play.”

Sturgis attempted to tie the game with another 2-point conversion. The Scoopers lined up in the swinging gate formation and attempted a wide-receiver pass by Buus but it was broken up behind the line of scrimmage to seal the Tigers’ first win of the year.

“It probably wasn’t the best call by me, to go with the swinging gate again,” Koletzky said. “We probably should’ve kept our offense out there, so I’ll take the heat on that one.”

Cass finished the game 20 of 41 passing for 205 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Buus racked up 164 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Running back Gunner Rohloff scored the Scoopers’ only rushing touchdown on a 12-yard carry in the first half and finished with 81 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Huron (1-3) dominated the line of scrimmage and racked up 376 rushing yards. Luellman Clark led the way on the ground with 14 carries for 224 yards and two touchdowns of 91 and 88 yards. Cashton Caudell added 14 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Mason Davis rushed nine times for 47 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 4 of 9 passes for 72 yards.

“We have to stop the run better on defense,” Koletzky said. “We can’t be that soft. Teams are going to see that and we’re going to see a strong dose of the run. We just have to stop the run.”

The Scoopers return to action at 6 p.m. next Friday at St. Thomas More.

“We need to focus and lock in because we have a very good STM team coming up and we know what kind of rivalry that is,” Koletzky said. “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We just have to go to work.”