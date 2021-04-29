Failed tire possible cause in Wyoming crash that killed Rapid City man

Speed and equipment failure are being investigated as possible causes for a fatal crash east of Sundance, Wyoming.

The crash occurred Wednesday around milepost 199 on Interstate 90. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified at 8:52 a.m. of the one-vehicle rollover.

A 2008 BMW X5 was headed east on Interstate 90 when the left rear tire tread separated from the tire, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the right side of the highway and overturned.

The driver has been identified as Kelsey Conner. The 42-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash, according to a news release.

Speed, alcohol/drug use and equipment failure are being investigated as potential contributing factors.

This is the 28th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 24 in 2020, 50 in 2019, and 25 in 2018 to date.

