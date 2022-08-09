Faith looking to overcome lack of size and depth with veterans corps in 2022

The Faith Longhorns enter the 2022 football season looking to bounce from a 3-6 campaign in 2021 that ended with a first-round Class 9B loss to Hitchcock-Tulare.

The down-year for Faith followed a 2020 season in which the Longhorns compiled a 7-3 record in 2020, including a win over perennial powerhouse Harding County, and concluded with a first-round playoff loss to Dell Rapid St. Mary’s, a team that finished runner-up in 2020 and won the 9B state title last season.

Faith will be short on depth this season, with 17 players reporting to pre-season camp. On the plus side, six of those are seniors — Lanny Brooks (RB/LB), Jess Harper (QB/LB), Andrew Gifford (TE/LB), Brigg Price (WR/S), Waycee Nelson (RB/LB) Matthew Gray (TE/DE) — and all of the seniors have either started or saw considerable playing time in past seasons and should provide the experience and leadership necessary for success. That veteran corps gives head coach Brian Berglund an optimistic outlook heading into the new season.

“There are about six of those seniors who all have good experience and because of that, I think we can compete with about everybody,” said Berglund, who returns as head coach following an earlier stint at the helm in the early 2000’s. “I don’t want to say record-wise because I don’t look ahead much, preferring to just take it game by game, but I’m optimistic.”

The Longhorn offense struggled at times last season against quality opponents, a situation largely due to a lack of bulk in the trenches. With that, Berglund sees the return of quarterback Jess Harper (6-foot-2, 185 pounds), coupled with a wide-open offense, as the key to moving the ball in 2022.

“We will run about everything in my offense, about every formation under the sun with the exception of the option, probably. And because of lack of size this year, we may have to be more of a quick passing team,” Berglund said. “Harper will be key for us, and as far as running back, I’m not sure at his point. Lanny Brooks will probably carry the ball for us a lot and there may be five or six others who step in at times.”

Defensively, the Longhorns will feature a 3-4 alignment and will count on excellent linebacker play from Harper, Gifford and Nelson to smother opponents' offenses and keep points off the board.

“We do have a lot of experience on both sides of the ball. Some of those kids have started for three or four years,” Berglund said. “And Waycee Nelson and Harper and Grey have good football size when you come right down to it. Actually, I prefer a kid about 190 pounds for 9-man football and all of the kids way right close to that or more.”

With a talented group of skill people returning this season, plus an expected contribution from up-and-comer Caden Selby, a junior wide receiver, overcoming lack of size and inexperience in the trenches will likely be the key to a successful 2022 season for the Longhorns. Plug some holes in the interior line and the Faith offense could be a potent offensive football team this season.

Another plus is that Faith has a favorable early-season schedule, playing four of the first six contests at home, including homecoming against Dupree on Sept. 23. The Longhorns open the season at against Dupree on Aug. 18.

Faith 2022 Season Schedule

Thu, Aug. 18 - vs. Dupree

Fri, Aug. 26 - vs. Newell

Fri, Sept. 2 - at Harding County/Bison

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. North Central

Fri, Sept. 16 - at Lemmon/McIntosh

Fri, Sept. 23 - vs. Timber Lake

Fri, Oct. 7 - at Kadoka Area

Fri, Oct. 14 - at Stanley County