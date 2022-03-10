Faith wins playoff rematch, upsets Wall in Class B first round

WATERTOWN — The last time the Faith and Wall girls basketball teams faced each other, it was a low-scoring, defensive slugfest that ended in a dramatic half-court buzzer beater at the West River Tournament two months ago at The Monument Ice Arena.

Thursday’s rematch on an ever bigger stage didn’t yield a repeat contest, however, as the No. 6 Lady Longhorns used a trio of double-digit scorers and shutdown defense to avenge their regular-season loss and pull off a 54-34 upset win over the No. 3 Lady Eagles in the first round of the Class B State Tournament at Watertown Civic Arena.

“Our girls played really well tonight. We executed well on the offensive end, for the most part, and our defense did a really good job on (Wall’s) scorers,” Faith head coach Bryan Carmichael said. “I’m just very proud of them.”

Kaycee Groves, who was absent from that Jan. 16 meeting, earned 15 points on 6 of 17 shooting and tallied five steals for Faith (19-5), while Cassidy Schuelke collected 15 points and TyAnn Mortenson recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Lady Longhorns shot just below 40%, went 10-for-22 at the free-throw line and racked up 11 steals.

“It’s a much bigger stage, so it’s great,” Groves said. “We just knew what we needed to do and we came out and did it.”

Paige Kjerstad was the only player in double figures for Wall (21-3), which snapped a seven-game winning streak, finishing with a double-double with 11 points on 2 of 10 shooting and 7-for-11 at the line and pulling down 11 boards. Sisters Ava and Nora Dinger added eight points each for the Lady Eagles, who shot under 19%, went 3-for-15 from beyond the arc and turned the ball over 14 times.

“I think it was (Faith’s) defense. They got on us. They were ready,” Wall head coach John Hess said. “I do think the bright lights affected us. It was the stage, we came out tight and didn’t take care of the basketball.”

Groves notched the first six points for her squad to open the game, pouring in two baskets off steals and fastbreak layups, as Faith’s defense rattled Wall, which knocked down its first 3-pointer of the night in the first quarter from Ava Dinger in the left wing before Kambelle Schauer answered with a 3 of her own.

Schauer’s trey ignited a 13-0 run for the Lady Longhorns, who roared out to a 21-7 lead thanks to a 3 from Schuelke and a three-point play by Mortenson, who surged for 12 points in the second quarter.

“That first quarter, they set the tone right away,” Hess said.” They were a little more physical than we were, and having (Groves) back really helped them.”

Ava Dinger and April Schulz both picked up their third fouls in the final three minutes as foul trouble set in for the Lady Eagles, who trailed 31-16 at halftime.

“We knew that we had to stop them from freeing up (Ava Dinger) and her tendencies, and we did that,” Groves said. “We were just aggressive from the start.”

A bucket by Mortenson off an offensive rebound stretched Faith’s lead to 20 at 43-33 with 1:07 to play in the third quarter before Wall started to make its push, responding with an 11-2 run as both Dingers drilled 3-pointers to cut its deficit to 11 midway through the final frame.

But the Lady Eagles started turning the ball over again and the Lady Longhorns took advantage, answering with a 9-0 run of their own courtesy in part of a corner 3 from Schuelke, who tallied seven points on the stretch to halt the effort.

“We made our comeback, then we had two or three turnovers right in a row and they capitalized on it,” Hess said. “You work and you build that to knock that lead down, and then they get a couple easy buckets and it just takes the win out of your sail.”

Faith will take on No. 2 De Smet (23-1) in the semifinals at 6:45 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday at Watertown Civic Arena.

“They’ve got three really good scorers, and we focused on those three and making it tough for them to score. Then our three-quarter press kept them out of rhythm and just took them out of what they wanted to do. They never were comfortable.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

