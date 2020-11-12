Faith's Aiyana Byrd signs with BHSU volleyball

Faith all-state senior middle hitter Aiyana Byrd has signed a letter-of-intent to compete at Black Hills State University, head coach Kristin Carmichael announced on Thursday.

Also signed by BHSU was defensive specialist Kelsey Rosenstrauch from Palmer Ridge High School in Monument, Colo.

Bryd had 300 kills and 45 blocks in the 2020 season. She was named First Team All-State and First Team All-Conference in 2019 and Second Team All-Conference in 2018 and Honorable Mention in 2017. Byrd was a member of Little Moreau Conference's All-Tournament Team in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

"Aiyana is a multi-sport athlete that jumps well and has a great work ethic," said Carmichael. "She is used to carrying a heavy offensive load and her dedication to transition allows her to be threat on offense. We look forward to seeing Aiyana grow as she adapts to the college level of play and gets consistent volleyball touches year-round. We are excited to add this local talent to our roster and we can't wait to see what Aiyana can do as a Yellow Jacket."

Rosenstrauch was a member of the 2019 high school 4A State Championship runner up team in Colorado. She was named team captain in 2018, 2019 and 2020 for her USAV club seasons. Rosenstrauch qualified for and played in the AVP Juniors National Beach Championship.

"Kelsey has a consistent serve receive platform and moves well defensively," said Carmichael. "With experience at six-rotations she is well-rounded and has the knowledge and skills necessary to read others defensively. She joins her brother Bailey, who's on the football team, as part of the Yellow Jacket family. We are excited to get Kelsey in our gym and know that she will fit in great with our team-culture."

