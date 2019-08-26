Rapid City's public schools don't head back to class until Wednesday, but the Cobbler and Raider fall sports teams have already had a great start to the year.
Friday, Stevens and Central football teams both start the season at home.
Soccer teams have already kicked off their seasons. We will have coverage of cross country and volleyball as well. If Black Hills high schools play it, we will cover it.
Thursday's Journal will include the football season preview covering all area teams. It is 24 pages with schedules, photos and features to highlight all area teams.
WestJet Air Center has signed on as a sports sponsor for this season. They sponsored the football special section as well as our weekly football picks contest.
You can sign up to play here.
http://rapidcityjournal.upickem.net/upickem/registration/login.asp?contestid=558317&AffiliateID=RAPI
We will have weekly and an overall season prize winner. Several Journal staff members and local sports administrators will have VIP picks each week. Even if you don't win a prize, you can see how your picks held up against the VIP gang.
The fall season is busy and fun. Keep up with everything in the Journal.