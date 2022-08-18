FamFest getting kids, families ready to go back to school

Rapid City’s first FamFest on Saturday is connecting families, businesses and community resources for a bigger than ever back-to-school event.

FamFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Rapid City. The entire event is free, and it’s sponsored by the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center, in partnership with the John T. Vucurevich Foundation’s Emerging Leaders program and Early Learner Rapid City.

FamFest is designed for children ages 3 to 8 and their parents, who will visit Dahl Arts Center, 713 7th St., to pick up a map and passport to eight downtown Rapid City businesses.

Each business will offer something fun and educational, such as a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) activity or take-and-make projects related to kindergarten readiness. Businesses might also have specials and activities set up in their stores.

“It’s (activities) that meet kindergarten standards but they just seem like they’re really fun,” said Megan Handshue, learning specialist with the SD Statewide Family Engagement Center. “Learning can be a whole bunch of fun.”

The Yoga Studio at 2050 W. Main, Suite 3, will offer family yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and noon as part of FamFest.

After visiting the downtown businesses, families can return to the Dahl Arts Center where South Dakota Parent Connection’s annual Back-to-School Resource Fair will take place.

“We have so many fun things planned and items to give away. While FamFest is in its first year, the South Dakota Parent Connection Resource Fair has been a longstanding tradition in the community to help families get back-to-school ready. Bringing the two together in one main event allows us to combine resources and support families from cradle to career in the heart of Rapid City,” Handshue said.

Families can browse through 25 booths that have information about helpful resources, area organizations, nonprofit groups, businesses and more. Booths will offer information about disability rights, homeschooling, tutoring and a wide range of other topics for families with students in kindergarten through high school.

“We wanted to combine resources and reach more families. … We’re partners with the state Department of Education and we do believe that children do better when schools and families are connected, and so we do support everybody,” Handshue said. “We know everybody works better when you’re connected to your community. .. At the Statewide Family Engagement Center we build stronger partnerships among families, schools, and communities and we serve all families across South Dakota.”

More information is available at sdsfec.org/famfest-rapidcity or at Rapid City FamFest on Facebook.