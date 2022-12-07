Family: Brother and sister were "inseparable" before strangling death

The parents and living siblings of a man accused of strangling his sister to death in September rallied to support him on Wednesday when they asked a Pennington County judge to consider lowering his bond.

Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is charged with first-degree manslaughter for the death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin on Sept. 22. The family requested his bond be reduced so he can attend his sister’s funeral and be with family as he moves through the court system.

"He's as important to us as we are to him," Christopher Houchin, Nicklaus Houchin's older brother, told the court.

According to police reports, Nicklaus, Danielle and their mother, Eva Eliason, were driving for a food delivery app in Rapid City when they stopped for a pick-up at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard. Police said, the two siblings got into a fight, which ended with Nicklaus strangling Danielle, who died on her way to the hospital.

Eliason spoke at Wednesday's hearing and said she wants her son, who sat in front of her in the courtroom in a Pennington County Jail uniform, to know she loves him. She told the court she would like to see him out and around his family and have time to mourn Danielle.

She declined to comment on what happened between her two children that evening.

Nicklaus’ father, Nathaniel Houchin, said his son would stay with him if he was out on bond. Nathaniel noted that alcohol contributed to the incident. Nicklaus had four pending DUIs at the time. Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Aaron Hellbusch also said alcohol was a factor in the incident.

“Alcohol is the devil, and it makes people do dumb things,” Nathaniel said.

The family told the Journal after the hearing the two siblings were very close and spent a lot of time together.

“The hell that we all feel for Nick is we all know that when he woke up in that cell the day after and realized and was told what had happened, I know that had to be the worst thing in his world because they were such close siblings. They were inseparable, those two,” Nathaniel said. “I know that if Danielle were here, she would have already forgave him.”

Christopher said that his brother has a very long fuse, even when he is drinking.

"I just want anyone that's around me to know, he's not a bad kid. He's not a violent kid. He's just needs some help. We all do. Everyone does," Christopher said.

As for Danielle, her best friend, Hope Ness, noted that she would get angry when she drank and liked to fight, a claim corroborated by the family.

“That’s the difference between our case and everybody else’s case. We know both sides,” Shayla Houchin, the youngest of the three living siblings, told the Journal outside the courtroom after addressing the court on behalf of her brother.

“We know how she was … She was drunk 90% of the time. We know how she can get. She likes to push buttons. She likes to aggravate,” Shayla said.

"Just a few weeks before she was at my house wanting to fight me, and we were trying to help her out," her dad said. "It was just constant with her, but she had a good side, and she had a great side. I think there was times she just set out to be ornery."

Christopher said his sister was "as strong as any man" he knows.

"It's not like she was just some damsel in distress. When she came at you, you either ran or you just kinda had to learn how to deal with it," he said.

Judge Matt Brown described the situation as “a gut-wrenching tragedy" before lowering Nicklaus' bond from $100,000 cash only to $100,000 cash surety, which means the family could put down $10,000 to get him out.

If he is bonded out, Nicklaus will wear an ankle monitor and be required to be tested for alcohol twice a day. Brown expressed concern with Nicklaus' drinking, saying he is not safe when he's been consuming alcohol.

Brown told Nicklaus "the court simply cannot abide with the danger if you were to continue drinking."

Nicklaus is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Jan. 6 for a status hearing. If he is convicted of first-degree manslaughter, he faces up to life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.