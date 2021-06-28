Family escapes, one cat dies in Monday morning house fire

Shortly before 11:45 Monday, the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of East Meade Street for a report of a structure fire.

As crews approached the scene, they noticed light smoke coming from the right side and back of the home.

Once crews went inside the home, they noticed the fire was confined to one bedroom. They were able to put the blaze out using a water can.

Everyone in the home, along with multiple animals were able to escape, except one cat. Crews tried to save the cat, but ultimately the cat passed due to smoke inhalation.

Only some contents of the bedroom are ruined, but crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading any further.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

