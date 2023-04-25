The family of a 17-year-old boy who died in a DUI rollover New Year's Eve 2022 said they forgive the driver, 20-year-old Nicholas Herman, of Custer, who was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison with six suspended for vehicular homicide.

Herman pleaded guilty March 13 for the death of his friend, Carter Bader. The two other occupants of the vehicle were severely injured but survived the single-car rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City. Before pleading guilty, Herman faced a DUI and two counts of felony vehicular battery for the injuries of the two other occupants.

"Words can't begin to touch how sorry I am," Herman said. "Through this walk I want to honor Carter and his family. I don't want Carter to ever be forgotten."

According to a blood test ordered by the court, Herman's blood alcohol content was .143 — nearly twice the legal limit — when he drove his truck from Joe's Place Bar & Grill after the four had been drinking there New Year's Eve.

"I don't think he understood his level of intoxication," said John Rusch, Herman's attorney, adding his client was, "young and sheltered and homeschooled."

"Mr. Herman is an adult, and he made adult decisions that night," said Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Jason Thomas before asking the court to sentence Herman to 15 years in prison with 10 suspended.

"No death could be more needlessly or avoidably taken than in a vehicular homicide," Thomas said. "A drunk person need only make one decision — not get into a vehicle while intoxicated and drive."

Ethan Bader, Carter Bader's brother, was the first in the audience to get up and speak in front of the packed courtroom at the Pennington County Courthouse. He talked about his brother, who he called a "very good man" before reciting a Bible verse about forgiveness.

"Forgive each other as the Lord forgives you," he said. "The only people I hate are the owners of the bar. They should be held accountable."

Bader said his brother would want Herman out of prison. His sister, Madison Barta, described her late brother as "vivacious," "kind" and "giving."

"My brother's life cannot be condensed into one paragraph," she said as she read a statement before the court. Barta also read a verse, Matthew 5:7, "Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy."

"It could have been Carter driving," she said.

Barta echoed her brother's sentiments towards the bar. She said it had been 100 days since she lost her brother, and 100 days since "Joe's Place served and overserved four obvious minors."

Mark Meyer, Carter's grandfather, said he hadn't met Herman until the day of the sentencing and he walked up to him "like a young man should" and introduced himself with a handshake.

Meyer spoke of the pain the family has gone through, saying "we don't know how to stop the grief." The grandfather said all the family has left are "wonderful memories of a handsome young man with his whole life ahead of him."

Despite the expressions of the pain and loss the family suffers, Meyer said, "my family has forgiven you."

"We want you to make the best of your life. May God bless you and yours, Nick," he said.

Circuit Court Judge Joshua Hendrickson said he shared the family's frustrations with the bar, stating Herman "should have never been allowed to have a drop of alcohol," but his role was only to deal with the case before him.

Hendrickson likened the situation to "high school hypotheticals" meant to steer young people away from drinking and driving. The judge said the case was one of the "toughest" to sentence, but "actions have consequences."

In addition to the prison sentence, Hendrickson ordered Herman to pay $116.50 in court costs, $70 in blood testing costs and $200,000 in restitution to one of the injured survivors. His attorney said Herman had insurance that would cover the restitution. The judge said Herman will be eligible for parole after a year in prison.

The Journal reached out to Joe’s Place on Tuesday, and an employee said the owner was not immediately available for comment.

According to South Dakota law, "the consumption of alcoholic beverages, rather than the serving of alcoholic beverages, is the proximate cause of any injury inflicted upon another by an intoxicated person." A clerk who serves someone underage can be charged with a misdemeanor however, and a business can be fined by the South Dakota Department of Revenue and have its alcohol license revoked after repeat violations of serving underage individuals.